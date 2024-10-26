As Kartik Aaryan opens up about burnout due to work, know 5 warning signs your body is giving you

Kartik Aaryan has said about his work-life balance – “I am getting a bit burnt out with this — just constantly been working.” The actor, currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in an interview with The Indian Express, opened up about experiencing burnout in his work life. "I have been in that space for the longest time. I think I need time for myself also,” said Kartik Aaryan.(Instagram/@kartikaaryan, Pexels)

“I don’t think I am able to give myself that personal time, because I am always thinking about work, the way forward, what have I not done, what went wrong, what is right. I have been in that space for the longest time. I think I need time for myself also,” he said.

Burnout due to work is an endemic in the recent times. People stretch themselves physically and mentally to fit in more work in less time. With the work from home culture becoming a norm after the covid pandemic, people’s work-life balance has taken a hit.

But it is important to look for the warning signs in the body to understand if you are getting burnt out. Dr Alisha Lalljee, psychologist, special educator, and psychotherapist, in an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, spoke of the five warning signs that the body gives when it is burnt out.

Chronic fatigue

Constant headaches, a sense of feeling overwhelmed about daily activities, persistent tiredness and exhaustion are signs of chronic fatigue. The underlying reason can be burnout.

Sleep disturbances

We may face difficulties in falling asleep or staying asleep. We may also experience fatigue after waking up from sleep.

Changes in appetite

Appetite often takes a hit when we are burnt out. Some people end up overeating as a result of coping mechanism.

Frequent illness

Prolonged stress and exhaustion can lead to a weakened immune system, making us susceptible to infections and other illnesses.

Emotional exhaustion

One of the important signs of burnout can be extreme emotional exhaustion, leading to isolation from others and procrastination.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.