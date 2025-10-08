Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 skincare hacks for festival-ready glow, from chilled eye cream to night mask with peptides

Karwa Chauth 2025: On October 10, married women observe a day-long fast for their husband's wellbeing, good fortune and longevity. They break the fast after viewing the moon through a sieve along with their husband. As a part of the joyous celebration, participants of this ritual also deck up in gorgeous outfits and pamper their skin to get the festival-ready glow-up. On Karwa Chauth, married women observe fasts and pray for the wellness of their husbands.

ALSO READ: Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering

Among the many preparations to look the best on Karwa Chauth, skincare also gets close attention so that one looks radiant and glowing for the festive day. Dr Anuradha Sharma, medical advisor and skin expert at FCL Skincare, told HT Lifestyle that often people may make rash decisions and resort to facials that may irritate their skin.

She said, “ In the quest to look radiant, people often get impatient and start using harsh products and go for treatments that give an instant glow but are not safe or healthy. With just a few days to go to Karva Chauth, the right skincare tweaks can make a visible difference, helping your skin look clear, bright, and festive-ready.”

The key to a healthy, glowing skin is to keep it simple and stick to what your skin is already familiar with.

Here are the 7 easy skincare hacks Dr Sharma listed:

1. Double cleanse:

Start your evening routine with an oil-based cleanser followed by a gentle foaming face wash.

This helps remove sunscreen, makeup, and pollutants effectively, leaving the skin fresh and breathable.

Use an oil-based cleanser and wash your face twice. (Picture credit: Freepik)

2. Hydrate inside out:

Drink plenty of water and use a hyaluronic acid serum or moisturiser.

Hydration plumps up the skin and makes sure your skin looks fresh, reducing dullness and the appearance of fine lines.

3. Vitamin C:

Vitamin C serums are powerhouse antioxidants that even out skin tone and add luminosity.

Use them in the morning before sunscreen.

4. Use a night mask:

A nourishing night cream or sleeping mask with peptides or ceramides helps repair the skin barrier and boosts overnight glow.

5. Glow-boosting sheet mask:

A day before Karwa Chauth, use a hydrating or brightening sheet mask for an instant dewy finish.

6. Chill your eye cream:

Make sure your eye cream is chill when you apply it.(Picture credit: Freepik )

Store your under-eye gel in the refrigerator and apply it in the morning.

This helps reduce puffiness and brighten tired eyes.

7. Avoid new experiments:

Now isn’t the time to try new activities or facials.

Stick to trusted products to avoid breakouts or irritation before the festival.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.