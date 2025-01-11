Katie Piper shares decision to get artificial eye 16 years after acid attack

TV presenter Katie Piper has revealed she is trying out an “artificial eye” more than 16 years on from an acid attack that left her with life-changing burns and partial blindness. The Loose Women panellist, 41, who is an advocate for those with burns and disfigurement injuries, shared a video that appeared to show her being fitted with the prosthetic. In an Instagram post, she said: “After many years battling with my eye health, I’ve reached the end of road somewhat, and the decision has been made to try a prosthetic eye shell. “This marks the start of a journey to have an artificial eye, with an incredible medical team behind me. “As always I’m incredibly grateful to all those in the NHS and private health care system for their talent and kindness. “I will share my journey, I’m hopeful and nervous about being able tolerate it and would love to hear from any of you in the comments if you’ve been on this journey or have any advice.” TV presenter Stacey Dooley and radio star Gaby Roslin left heart emojis in the comments, with model and presenter Lisa Snowdon describing Piper as a “warrior” and “true inspiration”. Singer and former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan said: “I was just trying to think of a word to describe you and I literally can’t, your energy surpasses words. And it is felt by so many people. You are a wonder.” In 2022 Piper told ITV’s Loose Women that she had an “emergency procedure of a cornea transplant” after she noticed a perforation and pain in her left eye, which she is blind in. The former model, who has undergone hundreds of operations over the past decade-and-a-half, suffered an acid attack arranged by her ex-boyfriend in March 2008. After surviving the attack at the age of 24, the former model gave up her right to anonymity and made a Channel 4 documentary in 2009 called Katie: My Beautiful Face. In 2009, she founded the Katie Piper Foundation, which supports survivors of life-changing burns and scars, and has received an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Surgeons to mark her ground-breaking work with the foundation. In 2021, Piper, who hosts ITV’s Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show, was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for her services to charity and victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.

Katie Piper attends the Bafta Television Craft Awards (Ian West/PA)