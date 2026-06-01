K-Beauty doesn't always work for Indian skin: Dermatologist explains how to safely adapt Korean skincare trends

Korean skincare has gained massive popularity worldwide, with terms like glass skin, skin flooding, and 10-step routines becoming part of everyday beauty conversations. From sheet masks to snail mucin and fermented ingredients, Korean beauty or K-beauty, promises glowing, hydrated, flawless skin. But an important question remains: Are Korean skincare trends truly suitable for Indian skin? The answer is not a simple yes or no. Is Korean skincare better than Indian skincare? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

“Skincare trends can be exciting, but healthy skin is not achieved by copying routines blindly. What works for one skin type or climate may not necessarily suit another,” Dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu of Dadu Medical Centre, tells Health Shots.

Indian and Korean skin are not the same Skin concerns are shaped by genetics, climate, lifestyle, and environmental exposure. Korean skincare is largely designed around East Asian skin types and cooler, less humid environments. Indian skin, on the other hand, has its own unique characteristics.

Indian skin usually contains higher melanin levels, which provide some natural protection against sun damage but also make it more prone to pigmentation, tanning, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

This means even minor acne or irritation can leave behind stubborn dark marks. At the same time, many parts of India experience intense heat, humidity, pollution, and prolonged sun exposure, all of which significantly influence skincare needs.

Why does K-beauty appeal to so many? One reason Korean skincare has become popular is its focus on prevention and hydration. Unlike harsh skincare routines that aggressively target flaws, K-beauty emphasises maintaining the skin barrier and supporting long-term skin health. Hydrating toners, lightweight essences, ceramide-based moisturisers, and sunscreen are often beneficial for many skin types, including Indian skin.

“Korean skincare introduced people to the importance of hydration and barrier repair, which are valuable concepts in dermatology,” says Dr Dadu. However, appreciating the philosophy does not mean every trend should be adopted without thought.

How to use Korean skincare trends safely? Please note these pointers before trying anything on your own: