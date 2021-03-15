Kick away your Monday blues Milind Soman style - with handstands

Kick away your Monday blues just like Milind Soman is doing - with handstands. The super model who is quite vocal about physical fitness and mental health is also an avid marathon runner. He is known to try new exercises and championing them in order to increase strength. Not long ago, the supermodel shared a fitness video with his fans that showed him trying one arm swings, he has now shared another clip that has him nailing the handstand.

The video that we are talking about shows a bare-chested Milind Soman coming in the frame and straight away doing the handstand. He maintains the position for a few seconds before standing back on his feet. For the at-home session, the actor opted to wear a pair of black harem shorts. He posted the video with the caption, "Slowly getting better at standing on my hands When do I start walking upside down ?? So exciting (sic)."

Now that the actor has motivated you a little to stop ignoring your fitness sessions, let us give you a little more push by telling you the benefits of handstands:

One of the benefits of handstands is that the posture reverses the blood supply which in turn helps with blood purification. It is a great workout for the entire body as it improves balance, relaxes the nervous system and strengthens immunity. It is especially good for your arms, shoulders and core muscles.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please! The show that has Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles received a lot of critical acclaim. Milind was also applauded for his portrayal of a transgender in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter