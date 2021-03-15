Kick away your Monday blues Milind Soman style - with handstands
- Milind Soman recently shared a clip that shows the fitness enthusiast nailing a handstand with the utmost ease. Doing handstands are extremely beneficial for your body and this clip by the actor is inspiring us to give it a try.
Kick away your Monday blues just like Milind Soman is doing - with handstands. The super model who is quite vocal about physical fitness and mental health is also an avid marathon runner. He is known to try new exercises and championing them in order to increase strength. Not long ago, the supermodel shared a fitness video with his fans that showed him trying one arm swings, he has now shared another clip that has him nailing the handstand.
The video that we are talking about shows a bare-chested Milind Soman coming in the frame and straight away doing the handstand. He maintains the position for a few seconds before standing back on his feet. For the at-home session, the actor opted to wear a pair of black harem shorts. He posted the video with the caption, "Slowly getting better at standing on my hands When do I start walking upside down ?? So exciting (sic)."
Now that the actor has motivated you a little to stop ignoring your fitness sessions, let us give you a little more push by telling you the benefits of handstands:
One of the benefits of handstands is that the posture reverses the blood supply which in turn helps with blood purification. It is a great workout for the entire body as it improves balance, relaxes the nervous system and strengthens immunity. It is especially good for your arms, shoulders and core muscles.
On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please! The show that has Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles received a lot of critical acclaim. Milind was also applauded for his portrayal of a transgender in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.
Study reveals beta-blockers not likely to cause depression
Risk of early death for men 60 per cent higher than for women, study finds
Heart attack cases reported more frequently in women than men: Study
Study: Lesser consumption of fast food associated with lower stress levels
Rise in eating disorders noticed during Covid-19 induced lockdown: Study
Shilpa Shetty gives Monday Yoga motivation, does Tolasana in new fitness video
- Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty gave her fans the much-needed motivation to exercise today by sharing a video of herself doing Tolasana. Read about its benefits.
Wearing face mask during exercise is safe: Study
Silkworm silk may help better treatment of muscle atrophy: Study
Daily use of e-cigarette can help you quit smoking
Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus
Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study
Study suggests exercise could benefit patients with kidney disease
Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like
- Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared snippets from her animal flow workout routine along with a picture of herself meditating while urging followers to start taking care of themselves.
Covid-19 vaccine-induced antibodies less effective against some variants: Study
