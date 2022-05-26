Kickstart your fitness journey with help of these expert health tips

Bought the trendy athleisure wear with best sneakers to seal the sporty deal but can't find the motivation to grind is evasive? You are not alone as many of us are looking to kickstart our fitness journey but few know that you don’t have to be in the gym 7 days a week to be in shape or as health experts claim - you don’t have to go to the gym at all.

Yes, we all know that in order to get fit, it is imperative that we do our workouts and control our diet but more often than not, we fail to get started. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhi Singh Thakur, Certified Fitness Coach, suggested, “Anyone can start their fitness journey with what they like the most, for example if you like dancing, you can do it as long as you like. Not only will it enlighten your mood but will also increase the blood flow in the body. If you’re more into games, start with the sport you enjoy the most, for example, one hour of badminton can help you increase stamina.”

He added, “You can start with any simple activity which fastens your heart rate or makes you sweat. Your main focus should be on moving your body. If you don’t have a partner, you can go cycling or running. swimming is the best option if you are overweight or obese as it puts very less pressure on joints. Start monitoring your steps and Make a habit of completing 10k steps daily. with these mini-steps, you can travel a long way to your fitness journey.”

Sharing a few tips that will help you take that first step, Miten Kakaiya, Fitness Coach and Founder of Miten Says Fitness, revealed:

1. Understand your why! - It’s important to understand your WHY! Why do you want to become fit? Why is it that you feel you have to do something about your personal fitness levels? Why is it that every night you go to bed, you think about getting fit, but come the next morning, you’re back to square one? When you have a clear, detailed answer to these questions, getting started will no longer feel like a mountain to climb.

2. Which is more important—the dessert you started craving a few minutes ago or the body that you’ve long desired? - For how long have you desired a fit body with chiselled abs, proud shoulders and impressive glutes? Now compare that to the dessert or the pizza craving you had just minutes back.

3. One day or day one? (optional) - You either continue to wish that one day, you will have a fit body. Or you simply decide that today is your day one, day one of your healthier, fitter life!