Krishna Shroff on Tiger Shroff's extreme dedication to fitness: He just smells his birthday cake, won't even take a bite

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The actor works extremely hard to maintain his chiselled physique. On May 30, his sister, Krishna Shroff, highlighted his extreme level of personal discipline and spilt some more secrets about the actor's lifestyle in an interview with Hauterrfly. Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

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In the video, Krishna Shroff confessed that, though her brother's physique is impressive and he remains quite disciplined to maintain it, he lacks basic culinary skills and cannot even cook an egg. She also added that their lifestyles contrast sharply, as he maintains a strict routine that involves avoiding certain habits, such as late-night snacks, and adhering to a rigid sleep schedule.