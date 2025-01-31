Level up your diet with these water shots: Hydrate with the added benefits of fruits, seeds and more

Hydration is non-negotiable when it comes to overall health benefits. But plain water alone adds no extra nutrients to the body. It can be further elevated, bolstering the benefits even more with the help of other nutrient-rich natural ingredients. Alka Phutela, a dietician as described by her IG bio, shared how natural ingredients like fruits, spices, herbs, and vegetables when infused in water to make these water shots, can target several health concerns. The minerals and vitamins of the fruit infused water address multiple health and skin concerns at once.(Pexels)

Alka inserted a clip of Malaika Arora in the video, where the actor was talking about water therapy shots and the various shots she takes like- turmeric shots, cumin shots and so on.

Alka shared some water shots and their benefits that may enhance beauty. They can be changed based on seasonal requirements. These are the shots:

Aloe vera, lemon, rose shot

Alka recommended aloe vera, lemon, and rose shot for glowing skin. This also helps make the skin appear supple and soft, giving a youthful appearance.

Aloe Vera is anyway a skin-friendly plant, that can be found in various skincare products too, so why not add it to diet?

Turmeric shot

The second water shot she suggested was a turmeric shot. She revealed that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps remove radicals from body and improves digestion.

Green vegetable juice

For the third drink, she suggested green veggies' juice. The chlorophyll does wonders for the skin. She called it a ‘magical remedy.’ This not only benefits skin health but also nails and hair quality.

Lemon chia seed water

Listing out the benefits of the ingredients of this water shot, she said that lemon cleanses the system while chia seed is a potent ‘superseed’ that is rich in Omega 3. This aids the bowel system, and the body feels refreshed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.