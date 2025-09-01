Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lightweight shoes for men: Comfort meets everyday style; Top 8 picks that suit every need

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 01:20 pm IST

This collection brings together shoes that suit every need. Perfect for men seeking footwear that feels feather-light yet supports their everyday hustle.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HEALTH FIT Orthopedic & Diabetic Shoes Breathable Soft Sole Ultra-Lightweight Shoes for Mens 1731 BK 9 UK Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Men Lightweight Sports Shoes Memory Foam Cushioned Insole | Running Walking Gym Training Jogging Athletics | Comfortable & Stylish| Casual Slipon Sneaker Gents DR-2006, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LE GREEM Mens Casual Lace-Up Shoes | Lightweight Synthetic Upper | Stylish & Comfortable Sneakers with Anti-Slip Sole – Grey_10 View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualite Miller-02 Mens Casual Shoes, Lightweight Comfortable Casual Shoes for Men Stylish Everyday Wear, Breathable Mesh Slip-On Shoes for Men Casual with Foam & PVC Sole Light Grey Size-8 View Details checkDetails

₹619

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEALTH FIT Super Comfortable & Breathable Soft Sole Ultra-Lightweight Shoes Everyday Stylish & Durable Classic Design Shoe for Mens 1732 TAN-UK 8 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Sneakers For Man Lightweight Shoes For Men Comfortable Sneaker For Mens Air Mesh Casual Shoes For Mens Soft Cushion Insole Casual Sneakers For Men Lace Up Casuals Shoe Boys Shoe Sneaker 8 View Details checkDetails

₹1,394.46

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEALTH FIT Mens Diabetic & Orthopedic Comfortable with Soft Sole Ultra-Lightweight Shoe 1256 BK-8 UK Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,692

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEALTH FIT Mens Super Soft Ortho Comfortable with Soft Sole Ultra-Lightweight for Gents Luxury Formal Shoes BR 1262 UK-8 Brown View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Finding the perfect pair of lightweight shoes can be a game-changer for your daily routine. So if you’re looking for orthopedic support, breathable sneakers, or casual slip-ons for all-day wear, the right shoes combine comfort, durability, and style. These lightweight shoes for men are designed to keep your feet relaxed while ensuring you look effortlessly stylish.

Lightweight shoes for men: Comfort meets everyday style; Top 8 picks for you(Pexels)
Lightweight shoes for men: Comfort meets everyday style; Top 8 picks for you(Pexels)

Top 8 lightweight shoes for men:

1.

HEALTH FIT Orthopedic Diabetic Shoes for Men’s 1731

Loading Suggestions...

For those who prioritise comfort and health, these orthopedic diabetic shoes from Health Fit are a must-have. Designed with extra cushioning and soft padding, they provide maximum support for sensitive feet. The lightweight build makes them ideal for daily use, reducing strain while walking. Perfect for men seeking relief and ease without compromising on durability.

2.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Men’s Sports Shoes Sneaker DR-2006

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re searching for lightweight sneakers that balance sport and style, these Doctor Extra Soft shoes deliver. Built with breathable mesh and a flexible sole, they’re great for workouts, walks, and casual outings. The cushioned insole ensures all-day comfort, while the sleek design makes them versatile enough to match any casual look.

3.

LE GREEM Men’s Casual Lace-Up Shoes – Black

Loading Suggestions...

Stylish yet practical, these lace-up sneakers from Le Greem feature a lightweight synthetic upper for everyday wear. The anti-slip sole provides excellent grip, making them perfect for long walks or casual city strolls. Their classic black design makes them easy to pair with jeans, joggers, or shorts, ensuring style without sacrificing comfort.

4.

Aqualite Miller-02 Men’s Casual Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

These slip-on casual shoes from Aqualite are designed for men who value comfort and ease. With breathable mesh fabric and a soft foam insole, they ensure a sweat-free experience even during long hours. The lightweight PVC sole offers flexibility and durability, making them ideal for daily wear. Perfect for casual outings and effortless style.

5.

HEALTH FIT Shoes for Men’s 1732

Loading Suggestions...

Another excellent option from Health Fit, these orthopedic shoes are made for men who need extra care for their feet. With advanced cushioning and a supportive sole, they’re perfect for diabetic and orthopedic use. Their lightweight design ensures easy mobility, reducing fatigue and promoting comfort throughout the day.

6.

HEALTH FIT Men’s Diabetic Orthopedic Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

These specialised orthopedic shoes are crafted to provide unmatched comfort and support for sensitive feet. They feature a padded insole and shock-absorbing sole, making them ideal for daily walking. Lightweight yet sturdy, they help improve posture while reducing stress on joints, making them a practical choice for everyday health needs.

7.

Boldfit Sneakers for Men – Air Mesh Casual Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

Step into breathable comfort with Boldfit’s lightweight sneakers. Designed with an air mesh upper, these sneakers ensure ventilation and sweat-free wear even during long hours. The soft cushioned insole provides extra bounce, while the flexible sole supports smooth movement. Perfect for gym, walking, or casual wear.

8.

HEALTH FIT Men’s Formal Shoes 1262

Loading Suggestions...

For men who want lightweight shoes with a formal edge, these Health Fit formal shoes are a great pick. Sleek and stylish, they are designed with a cushioned insole for comfort and a smart finish for office or events. They provide a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, keeping your feet light and comfortable all day long.

Similar stories for you:

Price drop alert on ASICS shoes for men: Top 8 picks for every sport

High-performance running shoes for men: Top 8 picks built for speed and comfort

Gym and training shoes for women: Top 8 picks where style meets performance

  • Are lightweight shoes durable enough for daily wear?

    Yes, most lightweight shoes are made from high-quality synthetic, mesh, or leather uppers with sturdy soles, making them ideal for daily wear.

  • How do I choose the right size for lightweight shoes?

    It’s best to check the brand’s size chart, but generally, picking your regular size works. If you’re between sizes, go half a size up for comfort.

  • Do lightweight shoes provide enough support for long hours?

    Yes, many options come with cushioned insoles, arch support, and shock-absorbing soles, making them comfortable for extended use.

  • Can I wear lightweight shoes for formal occasions?

    Absolutely. There are formal lightweight shoes (like HEALTH FIT formal options) designed to give a polished look without adding weight

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Lightweight shoes for men: Comfort meets everyday style; Top 8 picks that suit every need
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On