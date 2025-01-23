Looking for quick heartburn fix? 3 common drinks that will do more harm than good

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest, but this actually happens because stomach acid flows back toward the throat (acid reflux). Sometimes, there’s also a sour taste or the feeling of something ‘stuck’ in the back of the mouth. Heartburn typically accompanies indigestion, bloating, and even overeating. It is very uncomfortable, and people often look for remedies to provide relief. Lying down can worsen heartburn because it makes it easier for stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus.(PC: Pexels)

But many in a hurry to calm the burning sensation may resort to drinks that may further worsen the situation. There's a misconception about popular drinks which Dr Saurabh Sethi debunked.

As described by his bio, he's a gastroenterologist and he listed some common drinks that one should avoid during heartburn.

Here are some drinks to avoid:

Lemon water

Many are quick to take a shot of lemon water to relieve their heartburn. It is deemed as a go-to homemade drink for health problems. But Dr Sethi warned this would aggravate it more as lemon water is acidic in nature.

Sodas (both regular and diet)

Pairing food with soda is a common practice, often under the impression that it enhances, moistens the meal and helps with digestion. The classic combination of pizza and soda, for example, is a favourite for many. But this belief is misleading. Dr. Sethi explained that soda contains carbon dioxide, which increases stomach pressure. This added pressure can force stomach acid to flow back into the throat, worsening acid reflux.

Apple cider vinegar

Dr Sethi warned against the popular claims influencers spread misconceptions about apple cider vinegar's exaggerated benefits. He explained that it is also acidic and adds to the heartburn rather than decreasing the discomfort.

Home remedies like these may seem quick and easy to try during a heartburn episode, but they aren't always beneficial and can sometimes worsen the discomfort. Instead, it’s better to opt for non-acidic drinks like herbal teas or plain water, which can help soothe the stomach without aggravating acid reflux. It's vital to drink beverages which are gentle on the stomach during this time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.