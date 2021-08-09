Maanayata Dutt sweats it out at gym, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt comments

If you are looking for a motivational post to help you shake off the weekday blues and workout, we have the perfect video for you. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt's latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym and get fit. The star generally shares adorable pictures of her kids Shahraan Dutt, Iqra Dutt or Sanjay Dutt on Instagram. But this time, she chose to inspire her followers to hit the grind and impressed Trishala Dutt too.

Maanayata shared a video of herself doing various core strengthening and tricep building exercises at the gym. She captioned the clip, "Monday Motivation," and rightly so. We are truly pumped up after watching her clip.

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Maanayata doing overhead dumbbell tricep extension. After a few seconds, various montages of the mother-of-two doing several exercises like the Standing Lats Push-Down, Lateral with Front Raise, Australian Push-Ups and more starts appearing one after the other.

Maanayata kept things comfy and fuss-free for the routine by slipping into an all-black racerback tank top with sheer panel, workout tights, a sleek bun, and pink training shoes.

After Maanayata shared the video, Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma, dropped a love-filled comment. She posted heart-eye emoticons.

This is not the first time that Maanayata has wowed netizens with her grind at the gym. Last month, she shared another video on Instagram in which she did cable cross-overs, which is a great workout for the arms and the chest. Take a look:

Maanayata Dutt tied the knot with Sanjay Dutt in the year 2008. The couple is parents to 10-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. They both have a daughter, Trishala.

