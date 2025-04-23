Malaika Arora shows how to ‘improve your posture with just 1 movement’ in simple home workout video. Watch

How to perform Malaika's stretching exercise

The 51-year-old reality TV judge and former VJ demonstrated a seated side stretching exercise in the clip as she sat on a mat on the floor. She maintained good posture by lengthening her spine, and placing both hands on her head, side by side, with her fingers interlaced. Malaika then gently leaned her head and upper body to one side, keeping her hands on her head, and holding for 2-3 seconds. She repeated the stretch on the other side by leaning her head and upper body in the opposite direction.

Take slow, deep breaths to help you relax and stretch further, and avoid bouncing or jerking movements, which can cause injury or discomfort. By following these steps and tips, you can safely and effectively perform the seated side stretch exercise demonstrated by Malaika and enjoy its benefits.

Malaika shared this was a great exercise to improve flexibility and reduce tension in the neck and shoulders. Alongside the workout video, she said: “Improve your posture with this one movement, especially if you sit for long periods…10 repetitions each side, right and left both.” She wrote in her caption, “Stretching to bliss.”

Check out her post:

More stretching exercise to try

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Aminder Singh, fitness coach and founder of Team Aminder, suggested some easy stretches and exercises that you can perform while sitting on a chair to help alleviate discomfort and tension in the neck, back, and legs. Click here to check out stretches and exercises he shared that you can perform to maintain good posture and prevent discomfort while sitting for extended periods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.