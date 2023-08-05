Maintaining sperm health is important for men who are looking to optimise their fertility or overall reproductive well-being. While individual factors can influence sperm health, several general practices can support and improve sperm quality. Male infertility: 7 ways men can take care of their sperm health (Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chirag Bhandari, Founder of Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), suggested some tips to help men take care of their sperm health -

Adopt a healthy lifestyle: A healthy lifestyle can positively impact sperm health. Maintain a balanced diet, stay adequately hydrated, and avoid excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and illicit drug use, as these habits can negatively affect sperm production and quality. Manage stress levels: Chronic stress can interfere with hormone production and sperm health. Engage in stress-reducing activities such as exercise, meditation, yoga, or hobbies that help you relax and unwind. Prioritising self-care and finding healthy outlets for stress can benefit your overall well-being and potentially improve sperm health. Maintain a healthy weight: Both overweight and underweight conditions can affect sperm quality. Strive to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise and a well-balanced diet. Consult with a healthcare professional or a nutritionist if you need guidance on weight management. Practice safe sex: Protecting yourself from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is crucial, as certain infections can damage sperm health. Use condoms consistently and correctly, especially if you are not in a monogamous relationship or are unsure of your partner's sexual history. Limit exposure to environmental hazards: Minimise exposure to environmental factors that can harm sperm health. Avoid prolonged exposure to excessive heat (e.g., hot tubs, saunas) and toxins such as pesticides, chemicals, or heavy metals. Use protective gear and follow safety guidelines if your work or hobbies involve exposure to potentially harmful substances. Get regular exercise: Engaging in moderate-intensity exercise regularly has been associated with better sperm quality. Schedule regular check-ups: Regular visits to a healthcare professional are essential for monitoring your overall health, including reproductive health. Discuss any concerns or questions you may have about your sperm health during these visits.