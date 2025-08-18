Man goes from 45kg to 87kg with this simple daily diet plan: Here’s what he ate to gain healthy weight

Gaining weight can often feel just as challenging as losing it. Many struggle with low appetite, fast metabolism, or simply not knowing what to eat to put on a healthy weight. Content creator Sujeet Chaurasia, who went from 45kg to 87kg, shared in his June 6 Instagram post the diet that helped him achieve this transformation. (Also read: Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’ ) Boost your weight gain with these easy-to-follow nutrition tips. (Instagram/@fearlesshimm)

Morning kickstart (7:30 AM)

Start your day with 1L of water to hydrate your body

70g black chana + 60g moong for a protein-rich start

Breakfast (9:30 AM)

100g oats for slow-digesting energy

2 bananas for natural sweetness and potassium

1 tbsp peanut butter for healthy fats and protein

Mid-morning (12:00 PM)

For non-vegetarians:

4 Eggs + bread or 4 bread with omelette for a protein boost

Milkshake recipe:

• 250ml milk

• 2 bananas

• 1 tbsp peanut butter

• Dry fruits for extra nutrients and energy

Lunch (3:00 PM)

100g rice for energy

100g dal for protein

80g dahi for probiotics

Salad for fibre and vitamins

Pre-workout (6:00 PM)

80g oats + 2 bananas to fuel your workout

Post-workout (8:00 PM)

100g of potatoes or milkshake to replenish energy and aid recovery

Dinner (10:30 PM)

3 roti + sabji for balanced carbs and fibre

100g paneer for protein and healthy fats

Important tips

Gradually increase your appetite and meal quantity for better results

Drink 3–4L of water daily to stay hydrated

Ensure 7–8 hours of sleep to support recovery

Keep workouts under 1.5 hours to avoid overtraining

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.