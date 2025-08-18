Man goes from 45kg to 87kg with this simple daily diet plan: Here’s what he ate to gain healthy weight
Struggling to gain weight? This man went from 45kg to 87kg by following a simple diet plan with protein-packed meals and good hydration.
Gaining weight can often feel just as challenging as losing it. Many struggle with low appetite, fast metabolism, or simply not knowing what to eat to put on a healthy weight. Content creator Sujeet Chaurasia, who went from 45kg to 87kg, shared in his June 6 Instagram post the diet that helped him achieve this transformation. (Also read: Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’ )
Morning kickstart (7:30 AM)
Start your day with 1L of water to hydrate your body
70g black chana + 60g moong for a protein-rich start
Breakfast (9:30 AM)
100g oats for slow-digesting energy
2 bananas for natural sweetness and potassium
1 tbsp peanut butter for healthy fats and protein
Mid-morning (12:00 PM)
For non-vegetarians:
4 Eggs + bread or 4 bread with omelette for a protein boost
Milkshake recipe:
• 250ml milk
• 2 bananas
• 1 tbsp peanut butter
• Dry fruits for extra nutrients and energy
Lunch (3:00 PM)
100g rice for energy
100g dal for protein
80g dahi for probiotics
Salad for fibre and vitamins
Pre-workout (6:00 PM)
80g oats + 2 bananas to fuel your workout
Post-workout (8:00 PM)
100g of potatoes or milkshake to replenish energy and aid recovery
Dinner (10:30 PM)
3 roti + sabji for balanced carbs and fibre
100g paneer for protein and healthy fats
Important tips
- Gradually increase your appetite and meal quantity for better results
- Drink 3–4L of water daily to stay hydrated
- Ensure 7–8 hours of sleep to support recovery
- Keep workouts under 1.5 hours to avoid overtraining
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
