Nutrition coach shares 10 things that helped her weight loss: ‘Prepped protein in bulk’

With countless weight loss trends flooding the internet, it's easy to feel confused about what really works. But the truth is, sustainable weight loss comes down to simple, proven habits. From adding more protein to your meals to making strength training a part of your daily routine, these tried-and-tested hacks are here to stay. Tips to help lose weight faster.(Shutterstock)

Nutrition coach Sarah Wasko, on August 12, shared an Instagram post explaining the lifestyle hacks that helped her drop the extra kilos faster. “Everyone wants the secret hack. The magic workout. The smoothie recipe. But here’s the truth, I got results because I did boring, un-Instagrammable things on repeat. Zero glamour. 100% results,” she wrote.

1. Went to bed earlier instead of binge-watching Netflix.

Sleep is the real weight loss hack. It crushes cravings, improves mood, and keeps your metabolism humming.

2. Logged my food no matter what.

Awareness > guessing. You can’t change what you won’t track.

3. Rotated the same 3–5 breakfasts and lunches.

Predictability = fewer decisions, easier shopping, and effortless tracking.

4. Prepped protein in bulk.

"Not fancy. Not Pinterest-worthy. I'd just cook extra protein during dinners for leftovers the next few days. Ready-to-go, so I don't have time wasn't an excuse," she added.

5. Stuck to a consistent workout plan.

“Lifted 3x/week with progressive overload, added cardio in my deficit, and hit my steps daily. No random Instagram workouts. Not trendy. Just consistent,” wrote Sarah.

6. Kept following the plan when progress slowed.

No panic calorie cuts. No crash diets. Just patience and consistency.

7. Focused on whole foods over packaged snacks.

More fiber, more nutrients, more fullness. Bars and shakes are fine sometimes, but real food came first.

8. Grocery shopped with goals in mind.

“I reached for items that were high in protein and fiber. If I knew I couldn’t control myself around something, it didn’t come home with me. Motivation is nice — discipline is better,” she added.

9. Planned meals before being hungry.

“Hungry-me makes terrible decisions. Planned-me has balanced meals ready to go,” Sarah explained.

10. Stopped chasing perfection and aimed for good enough.

“If I couldn’t hit 100%, I didn’t throw in the towel. 80% consistency beats 0% all day,” Sarah added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.