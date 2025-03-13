Man who lost 50 kg shares what to do 'if you are fed up being fat'

In a March 8 Instagram post, US-based online weight loss coach Nick Geoppo shared that 'brutal honesty' was key to him losing 110 pounds (49.8 kg) and keeping it off for six years. He titled his post: 'Watch this if you are fed up with being fat'. In the accompanying video, shared how by taking control of your life and making conscious choices, you can create a healthier, more fulfilling future for yourself. Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'the most underrated weight loss hack' Nick Geoppo reveals how you could actually transform your body and life with reflection and motivation. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

Envisioning a less-than-desirable future

He shared an exercise that is a powerful tool for motivation and reflection. Nick said, “Grab a piece of paper and at the top right 'Year 2035'. Now, on the left side write 'Running away from'. Now get brutally honest with yourself. If you don't change, what is your life actually going to be like in 10 years? Are you going to need a triple bypass surgery? Are you going to be in a wheelchair? Are you still going to be telling yourself that you will do it (start weight loss journey) for real on Monday? Will you even be alive? It is scary to think about it and it's no fun. But really let yourself go there and feel the pain of that.”

Set a weight loss target and make it happen

By envisioning the potential consequences of not making changes, you can tap into your inner drive and commitment to creating a healthier future for yourself, according to Nick, who added, “Now, on the right side of the paper, write 'Running towards'. And imagine the opposite. What would your life be like if you made mostly healthy decisions for the next 10 years? What kind of pride would you feel waking up every day? How would you smile at yourself in the mirror when you brush your teeth naked? How different would your relationships be? How different would sex be? How different would your confidence be? Actually write it down.”

‘Whoever you are in 2035 is completely up to you’

Nick concluded, “The difference between people that lose weight and keep it off and people that just consume a lot of weight loss content online and don't actually use them is that they actually do these things. And you can choose to do that and then spend 30 seconds every morning reading this (what you wrote on the paper) back to yourself. Watch how fast your life and your habits change when you just spend 30 seconds a day actually connecting with yourself and what you want for your own life. Because whoever you are in 2035 is completely up to you... permanent change is possible, and you deserve it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.