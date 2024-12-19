Man who lost 59 kg shares the 3 underrated changes that weight loss brings: ‘Sitting down becomes...’

Jacob Correia transformed his body after he went on a drastic weight loss journey and lost almost 130 lbs or approximately 59 kg in the span of one year. In a recent video, the fitness coach, who goes by @iampeachfit on Instagram, shared all the changes that happen after you lose weight. Some of them are truly bizarre. Jacob witnessed three changes after losing 59 kg.

What happens when you lose weight?

Jacob began his weight loss journey at 315 lbs, which is approximately 143 kg. After training hard and regulating his diet, the fitness coach brought down his weight to 185 lbs (approximately 84 kg) in a year. In the video titled ‘Things that happen after you lose weight’, he shared all the changes one notices after weight loss. Here are the 3 changes he mentioned:

Sitting down becomes uncomfortable:

When you shed fat after extreme weight loss, you also lose fat from certain places of your body, including your hips, making sitting quite uncomfortable because it becomes painful for your hipbone. Many netizens agreed with Jacob on this.

Clothes become an expression, not a cover:

After weight loss, the clothes that used to hug your frame become loose. These visible results often boost confidence and motivate you to continue your weight loss journey. Additionally, clothes that you couldn't wear before because of low morale become your means of expressing your sartorial tastes.

Your footsteps are a lot more quiet:

Jacob pointed out that after losing weight, your footsteps are a lot quieter than before. An Instagram user agreed with him and wrote, “I plan on losing more weight but I already sneak up on people. Soon, I’ll become a ninja, hahaha.”

His followers agreed with Jacob's observation, and many listed a few other changes they noticed when they lost a few kilos. One user wrote, “You forgot. You feel colder more often.” Another commented, “Totally relatable bro, whenever I sit down, feels like it's just bones and skin.” Another comment read, “The sitting down one I learned the hard way this year.” A user remarked, “Literally my tailbone always hurt.”

A user complimented Jacob's efforts and wrote, “Seeing your clothes fitting you because you're thinner has to feel wonderful after your effort, proud of you my man.”

Fat loss workout

If Jacob's weight loss motivated you, you can also plan a routine inspired by this fitness influencer's 5 exercises plan that will help you lose fat and build muscles here. The resistance training workouts the coach mentioned are tempo squats, pulse lunges, hollow hold until you can, push-ups, and shoulder tap.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.