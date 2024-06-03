Mango seeds: 12 surprising benefits of 'aam ki guthli' and ways to add it to your diet

Delectable and irresistible, mangoes make the summer heat somewhat bearable with their unmatched taste and aroma. While we relish the sweet and heavenly pulp, we take no time to discard its 'Guthli' or seed. However, throwing away mango seeds is a missed opportunity to get a range of nutrients and antioxidants that can hugely benefit our health. From ancient times, each part of the mango has been used for therapeutic and culinary purposes. (Also read: Mango peel benefits: 8 surprising ways you can eat it, enhance your beauty routine) The guthli or seed of an unripe mango is edible, while it has to be powdered in case of a ripe mango. In any case, the mango seed is quite nutrient-dense and has truckloads of micronutrients and antioxidants.

Beyond all the vitamins and minerals that you get from chutney, achaar, mango shake, aam panna and other relatively more popular recipes, mango peels, seeds and leaves hide in them a set of unique benefits which are lesser known to people. So before you toss away the Guthli, let us enlighten you about what you can do with it and all the benefits it can bring to your health.

"Mango seeds are the large, hard, and flat seeds found in the centre of a mango fruit. They are typically encased in a fibrous husk and are not usually consumed due to their hard texture. The seed contains the embryo of the mango tree and can be used for propagation to grow new mango trees. In some cultures, mango seeds are also processed and used for various purposes, including medicinal and cosmetic applications, as well as in culinary practices after appropriate preparation," says Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, HRBR layout.

MANGO SEEDS BENEFITS

Mango seeds, often overlooked, offer numerous health benefits as per Abhilasha.

Here are eight wonderful benefits of mango seeds and ways to use them:

1. Rich in nutrients: Mango seeds are a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamins (A, C, and E), antioxidants, and healthy fats.

2. Supports heart health: The antioxidants and healthy fats in mango seeds help reduce cholesterol levels, thus promoting cardiovascular health.

3. Aids digestion: Mango seed powder can help alleviate digestive issues like diarrhoea, dysentery, and indigestion by promoting healthy gut flora.

4. Diabetes management: Mango seed extract has been found to help in managing blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes. It enhances insulin sensitivity and reduces blood glucose levels.

5. Boosts immunity: The vitamins and antioxidants in mango seeds enhance the immune system, helping the body fight off infections.

6. Reduces inflammation: Mango seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is beneficial for conditions like arthritis.

7. Antioxidant properties: Mango seeds are rich in phenolic compounds and flavonoids, which have strong antioxidant properties. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and protect the body from free radical damage.

8. Supports liver health: Mango seeds can aid in detoxifying the liver, promoting its proper function. They help in the elimination of toxins from the body, supporting overall liver health.

9. Anti-microbial properties: Mango seed extracts possess antimicrobial properties that can help fight against bacterial and fungal infections. This makes them beneficial for overall immune support and protection against infections.

10. Blood circulation: Mango seeds help improve blood circulation throughout the body, ensuring that nutrients and oxygen are efficiently delivered to all organs and tissues.

11. Respiratory health: Mango seeds' anti-inflammatory properties can be beneficial for respiratory health. They may help alleviate symptoms of asthma and other respiratory conditions.

12. Bone health: Mango seeds contain essential minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, important for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Ways to use mango seeds

Mango seed powder: Dry the seeds and grind them into a fine powder. This powder can be added to smoothies, juices, or water.

Digestive aid: Consume mango seed powder mixed with honey or water to aid digestion and alleviate stomach issues.

Tea infusion: Boil crushed mango seeds in water to make a tea with health benefits.

Health supplements: Mango seed extract can be taken as a dietary supplement, available in capsule or tablet form, to enjoy its health benefits.

Here are some of the benefits and the age groups they are suitable for:

Digestive Health (adults and elderly)

Mango seed powder can help manage diarrhea, dysentery, and other digestive issues due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Cholesterol management (adults and elderly)

The fibre in mango seeds helps reduce bad cholesterol levels, benefiting cardiovascular health.

Diabetes management (adults and elderly)

Mango seed extract may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for those with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes.

Weight management (adults)

The fibre content in mango seeds can aid in weight management by promoting satiety and reducing overeating.

Who shouldn't have mango seeds

"Mango seeds are not commonly recommended specifically for pregnant women, mainly due to the lack of substantial research on their safety and efficacy during pregnancy. While mango seeds have various potential health benefits, pregnant women should exercise caution and consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating any new or less-common supplements into their diet," says Abhilasha.