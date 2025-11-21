Manipal Goa surgeon explains clearest signs you might need a hip replacement: 'The ideal time is when pain...'

Hip replacement surgery can be a game-changer for people suffering from severe hip pain and mobility issues. For many, hip replacement surgery brings back independence, confidence, and a pain-free life. It can significantly improve the quality of life, enabling people to stay active – and early intervention can prevent further joint damage and reduce the risk of complications. Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon says ‘avoid these 3 activities after a hip replacement surgery' If you're struggling with everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, or even putting on shoes due to hip pain, it may be a sign that your hip joint has deteriorated significantly. (Made using Gemini AI)

When is it time for a hip replacement?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohan R Desai, consultant hip and knee replacement surgeon, orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital Goa, shed light on the telltale signs that indicate it's time to consider this life-changing procedure.

He said, “Knowing when to consider a hip replacement can be challenging, especially because hip pain often develops gradually. Yet for many people with advanced joint disease, surgery offers a path back to mobility, independence, and comfort. Recognising the right time involves understanding how symptoms affect daily life and how the hip joint responds to conservative treatments.”

One of the key signs it's time for a hip replacement: persistent pain not relieved by medication or other treatments; another sign would be nighttime pain disrupting sleep. Dr Desai explained, “One of the clearest signals that it may be time for a hip replacement is persistent pain that no longer responds to non-surgical options. Many individuals begin with medications, physical therapy, weight management, and occasional injections. When these measures fail to provide lasting relief, or when pain becomes constant — even at rest — it often indicates significant joint damage. Nighttime pain that disrupts sleep is another key indicator that the hip is no longer functioning properly.”

Impact on daily life

According to Dr Desai, the ideal time for surgery is when pain and mobility issues start impacting daily life and conservative treatments are no longer effective. He shared, “A second important factor is loss of mobility and impaired daily function. Difficulty walking, climbing stairs, standing from a seated position, or performing routine tasks like putting on shoes can suggest that the hip joint has deteriorated substantially. Some individuals begin avoiding social activities, exercise, or work responsibilities because movement becomes too uncomfortable. These limitations can significantly reduce quality of life and are a strong reason to consider surgery.”

According to Dr Desai, imaging tests, especially X-rays, also play an important role: “Findings such as severe osteoarthritis, bone-on-bone contact, or deformity of the joint surface often correlate with substantial symptoms. When structural damage is advanced, delaying surgery may lead to further loss of mobility and increased pain.”

Ultimately, it may be time to consider hip replacement when the burden of living with hip pain outweighs the risks associated with surgery, the doctor said. “Total hip replacement is a highly successful procedure with excellent long-term outcomes for most patients. For many, it restores not only movement but also confidence, independence, and the ability to participate in activities that once seemed out of reach,” Dr Desai explained.

He concluded: “The ideal time for a hip replacement is when pain persists, mobility is limited, conservative treatments are no longer effective, and hip problems significantly interfere with daily living. At that point, surgery can offer meaningful and lasting improvement in overall quality of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.