Maryland doctor explains how often we should clean water bottles and the best way to do it: Prevent mould build-up
Just because water bottles are refilled and emptied of water does not mean that they're automatically cleaned from the inside. Dr Sood shows the right way.
It is common knowledge that cleanliness is one of the cornerstones of maintaining a healthy living environment. While we usually focus on cleaning ourselves, the rooms, and dishes, there is one thing of daily use that may slip our minds: water bottles.
Due to the obvious presence of moisture, reusable water bottles can become a home for bacteria and mould, and cause various health issues.
Taking to Instagram on March 6, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained how often one should clean their water bottles, and what is the best way to do it.
Water bottles need to be cleaned daily…
According to Dr Sood, water bottles need to be cleaned daily, just like their use, to prevent the build-up of both mould and bacteria. However, rinsing them with only water does not make the cut.
“General guidelines say if you only use your water bottle for water, to rinse daily with both soap and water, or in the dishwasher,” stated the physician. However, he shared that one can also “go the extra mile” and occasionally deep clean the bottle.
Dr Sood suggested rinsing the water bottle once every week with a mixture of water, one cup of vinegar, and one cup of baking soda. This solution should be poured into the water bottle and kept overnight.
The deep cleaning will remove any lingering stains or odours, shared Dr Sood, while suggesting that one should also conduct daily inspections for signs of mould.
Health risks of drinking from mouldy bottle
Drinking water from a bottle with mould growth on it can present a number of serious health risks, according to the Cleveland Clinic website. They are listed as follows:
- Stomach issues: Mould can irritate the digestive system. If a person accidentally drinks water with mould in it, they can get sick, experience cramps, and even have diarrhoea.
- Allergic reactions: Some people are known to be allergic to mould, and can experience sneezing, coughing, itching or a runny nose after coming in contact with it.
- Respiratory problems: Breathing in mould spores released into the bottle can cause respiratory issues, especially if one is already susceptible to asthma or other lung conditions.
- Infections: Moulds might also cause infection if a person has a weak immune system.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
