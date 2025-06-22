Doctor warns ‘always check your dates’ before eating as he reacts to video showing mould: Here's why

Do you check your dates before eating them? While dates are a popular choice, whether as a quick snack or a sweet salad topping, they can sometimes harbour hidden mould that often goes unnoticed. Cutting them open before eating increases the chances of spotting any fungal contamination and avoiding potential health risks. Also read | Are dates 'health tonic'? Doctor says eating 2-3 dates a day can transform your body: Here's how “No matter how sweet the date, always check before committing," wrote Dr Kunal Sood.(Instagram/@doctorsoood, Freepik)

Dr. Kunal Sood, MD, who regularly shares health insights on Instagram, recently addressed this issue and cautioned, “No matter how sweet the date, always check before committing.”

Sharing the video on June 21, Dr Sood said, “Have you ever wondered why dates are considered one of the most nutrient packed fruits?” The doctor went on to explain the health benefits of dates and why it is essential for daily consumption.

Nutritional benefits of having dates every day:

“Dates are a nutrient packed superfood with incredible health benefits. they're rich in essential vitamins like B6, minerals like potassium and magnesium and dietary fiber that support digestion. Dates also boost powerful antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic acids which can help combat inflammation and oxidative stress potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases,” said Dr Sood in the video.

What causes mould in dates?

Addressing fungal contamination in dates, Dr Sood added, “Before enjoying our natural sweetness, always check your dates before committing, especially since their high sugar and moisture content can make them susceptible to fungal contamination. Have you been checking your dates?” Also read | Ayurveda expert on rules to eat dates or khajoor, benefits, best time to eat

Dates for bone health:

In a 2021 interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist, Co-Founder- Food Darzee explained the benefits of dates for bone health. “Less exposure to sunlight, vital for Vitamin D, during winters, can deteriorate bone health. This can be prevented by including dates, rich in calcium, in your diet that will help to keep bone and teeth strong. It also contains rich minerals like potassium, phosphorus, copper, and magnesium that play an important role in preventing bone-related issues like osteoporosis and arthritis.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.