'Masterchef India' contestant Chef Kriti Dhiman shares 5 high-protein paneer recipes for weight loss
Paneer, also known as cottage cheese, is one of the most versatile and nourishing ingredients in Indian kitchens. Beyond its comforting taste, paneer is an excellent source of high-quality protein, providing nearly 28 grams of protein per serving, which is higher than many other dairy products. Protein plays a key role in weight management, as it helps preserve lean muscle mass, supports metabolism, and keeps you feeling full for longer. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders found that people following high-protein diets tend to lose more weight and maintain muscle more effectively. Protein-rich foods like paneer slow digestion, reduce frequent hunger pangs, and may help lower overall calorie intake. When cooked smartly and eaten in the right portions, paneer can easily support healthy, sustainable weight loss.
Paneer recipes for weight loss
MasterChef India Season eight contestant chef Kriti Dhiman shares smart paneer recipes that focus on portion control, minimal oil, and balanced flavors with Health Shots.
1. Tandoor paneer tacos (Serves 1 | 220–250 calories)
Ingredients
• 100 g low-fat paneer (cut into thin strips)
• 2 tbsp thick hung curd
• ½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
• ½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
• ¼ tsp turmeric powder
• ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
• ¼ tsp garam masala
• Salt to taste
• Lemon juice
• ½ tsp oil (maximum)
Taco base: Steamed cabbage leaves
Light toppings: Sliced onion, tomato, mint leaves, and green chutney – 1 tsp
Method
- Mix paneer with curd, spices, salt, and lemon juice. Marinate for 15–20 minutes.
- Heat a non-stick tawa and add ½ tsp oil.
- Cook paneer on high heat until lightly charred.
- Warm the cabbage leaves slightly.
- Assemble: cabbage leaf, paneer, onion, tomato, mint, and chutney.
- Finish with lemon juice or a pinch of chaat masala.
2. Paneer oats chilla (Serves 1 | 220–240 calories)
Ingredients
• ½ cup oats (powdered)
• 80–100 g low-fat paneer (grated)
• 1 small onion (finely chopped)
• 1 green chilli (optional)
• Coriander leaves
• ¼ tsp turmeric
• ½ tsp jeera powder
• Salt to taste
• Water (to make batter)
• ½ tsp oil (total)
Method
- Grind oats into a fine flour.
- Mix oat flour, paneer, onion, chilli, spices, and salt.
- Add water to form a medium-thick batter and rest for 5 minutes.
- Heat a non-stick tawa and grease lightly.
- Spread batter evenly and cook on medium flame until golden.
- Flip and cook the other side without extra oil.
3. Paneer pepper fry (Serves 1 | 210–230 calories)
Ingredients
• 100 g low-fat paneer (cubes or strips)
• 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
• 1 tsp crushed black pepper
• ½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
• A few curry leaves
• ¼ tsp turmeric
• Salt to taste
• Lemon juice
• ½ tsp oil
Method
- Heat a non-stick pan and add oil.
- Add curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste, saute briefly.
- Add onion and cook until soft (no browning).
- Add paneer, turmeric, and salt; toss gently.
- Sprinkle crushed pepper and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes.
- Finish with lemon juice.
Serving suggestion: Eat as is with salad or pair with one millet roti.
4. Paneer chilli bruschetta (Serves 1 | 200–220 calories)
Base (Choose one): Sourdough bread/millet bread/multigrain bread
Topping ingredients
• 80–100 g low-fat paneer (crumbled)
• 1 small onion (very finely chopped)
• 1 small tomato (deseeded, finely chopped)
• Coriander leaves
• ½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
• ¼ tsp red chilli powder
• ¼ tbsp soy sauce
• ½ tsp green chilli sauce
• Salt to taste
• ½ tsp olive oil (optional)
Method
- Heat the pan with oil (optional).
- Lightly saute ginger-garlic paste.
- Add onion and tomato; cook till soft.
- Add paneer, spices, sauces, and salt.
- Switch off the flame; add lemon juice and coriander.
- Spoon the mixture onto the bread and enjoy.
5. Creamy pesto paneer (Serves 1 | 220–240 calories)
Ingredients
• 100 g low-fat paneer
• 1 cup fresh basil (or basil + mint)
• 1 tbsp soaked nuts (walnut/almond/cashew)
• 1 tbsp parmesan or nutritional yeast (optional)
• 1 garlic clove
• Black pepper & salt
• Lemon juice
• ½ tsp olive oil
• Water as needed
Method
- Blend basil, nuts, garlic, seasoning, lemon juice, and water into pesto.
- Heat the pan, add olive oil, and lightly warm the paneer.
- Add pesto and toss on low flame.
- Adjust consistency with water.
- Switch off once creamy and coated.
Serving suggestion: Pair with salad, sauteed veggies, or zucchini noodles.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
