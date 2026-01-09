'Masterchef India' contestant Chef Kriti Dhiman shares 5 high-protein paneer recipes for weight loss

Paneer, also known as cottage cheese, is one of the most versatile and nourishing ingredients in Indian kitchens. Beyond its comforting taste, paneer is an excellent source of high-quality protein, providing nearly 28 grams of protein per serving, which is higher than many other dairy products. Protein plays a key role in weight management, as it helps preserve lean muscle mass, supports metabolism, and keeps you feeling full for longer. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders found that people following high-protein diets tend to lose more weight and maintain muscle more effectively. Protein-rich foods like paneer slow digestion, reduce frequent hunger pangs, and may help lower overall calorie intake. When cooked smartly and eaten in the right portions, paneer can easily support healthy, sustainable weight loss.

Weight-loss friendly paneer recipes you can try!(Adobe Stock)