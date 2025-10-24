Max Saket psychiatry head with 27 years of experience reveals the first signs of anxiety: Trouble sleeping and…

Feeling anxious is a part of being human. The foreboding dread about something that might happen in future makes one worry a lot. Being anxious before a big day is an obvious state of mind, and in a way, it helps you stay prepared by anticipating different scenarios and outcomes. When anxiety kicks in before an exam, interview or presentation, you push harder and plan better. Anxiety's early signs are commonly dismissed. Before they get aggrevated, know how to spot them. (Unsplash)

But there's always a line where the anxious mood starts to become permanent, turning into a disorder that interferes with daily life. Mood is a temporary state, triggered by a specific situation, and it dissipates once the situation changes. And most importantly, mood does not affect regular functioning. On the contrary, disorder is more persistent; it interrupts normal functioning and requires medical attention. At this point, anxiety is no longer just a passing feeling before a big day.

This is why it is crucial to identify the signs of anxiety that may indicate a clinical disorder. According to DSM-5, such cases are classified as Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sameer Malhotra, Principal Director and Head of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, to gain a clear understanding of the potential early signs of anxiety.

“If the symptoms persist for more than two weeks or interfere with daily life, it’s time to reach out for support," he revealed a time frame here. Over a fortnight of ongoing distress requires professional help.

While emotional distress may feel personal, Dr Malhotra reminded that one doesn't have to carry it alone. “Talking to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional can be the first step toward healing," he said.

Anxiety disorders interrupt daily functioning, going beyond the occasional worry. Then even simple tasks feel overwhelming. Relationships start to bear the toll of anxiety. The same goes for work or school performance, too. But all hope is not lost. As per the psychiatrist,”Early intervention, through therapy, stress management techniques, or lifestyle changes, can significantly improve recovery outcomes.”

Dr Malhotra shared these signs of anxiety:

1. Emotional changes

One of the first signs is constant worrying. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Persistent sense of worry or fear, often disproportionate to the actual situation.

People may find themselves constantly anticipating the worst or feeling “on edge".

Affects one's confidence levels.

2. Physical symptoms

With mind racing so much, sleep becomes elusive. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Affect energy levels, making even small tasks feel exhausting.

Sleep disturbances, like trouble falling asleep or waking up frequently, are common.

Anxiety triggers bodily responses such as rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, muscle tension, cold, sweaty palms and feet, tremors/ shakiness, increased frequency of passing urine or stomach discomfort.

3. Cognitive and behavioural signs

Instead of concentrating, people with anxiety would zone out often. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Difficulty concentrating.

Racing thoughts.

Feeling hurried ( reflective in fast speech, or fidgetiness).

Avoidance behaviours.

Inability to make decisions.

Now that you are aware of the signs of anxiety, it is important to note that it often occurs alongside depression. As the psychiatrist pointed out, “Many times, both depression and anxiety coexist.”

Some of the signs of depression are, as revealed by Dr Malhotra:

Loses interest in activities they once enjoyed or feels detached from friends and family.

Feelings of sadness, emptiness, worthlessness, helplessness or hopelessness that stay for weeks or months.

Wake up early in the morning with a poor mood.

Changes in sexual drive, appetite or weight.

Low energy levels.

Declining work or academic performance.

Slowed thinking, forgetfulness, or feeling mentally foggy.

This double whammy of anxious and depressive signs may intensify emotional distress, interrupting regular functioning even more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



