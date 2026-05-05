Doctor decodes how anxiety shows up in your body, from fatigue to unexplained aches

Breathing is fast, heartbeat is racing, shoulders feel bunched up, and you can feel the beginning of a headache. This is not a viral infection; it is anxiety expressing itself physically in your body. Today, we live in an epidemic of anxiety. Life has so many more parameters today, which we want to meet in a single lifetime; anxiety has a clear physical expression. It is a full-body experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishaly Bharambe, founder of VB Anatomy, medical educator and counsellor, decodes ways anxiety shows up physically in our body.

Ways anxiety shows up in your body.(Unsplash)

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What is anxiety?

Dr Vaishaly said, “Anxiety is just a state of mind, to be felt by the mind and handled by it, or so is the thinking most of the time.” However, as an epidemic, anxiety has crossed the set borders now. The perceived borders set were that it was to occupy the mind and spread itself there, and limit its spread to that area. However, like a powerful river in flood, it has breached its banks.

Anxiety is just a state of mind, to be felt by the mind and handled by it, or so is the thinking most of the time. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vaishaly, it is a situation in which we perceive a threat. It can be external, where the body or mind may be harmed by an external source. It can be internal, where our own abilities or perceived inabilities are being tested by circumstances. Bottom line is the individual, mind and body feel severely challenged. The body goes on red alert, so to speak. How does the body respond to anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vaishaly, it is a situation in which we perceive a threat. It can be external, where the body or mind may be harmed by an external source. It can be internal, where our own abilities or perceived inabilities are being tested by circumstances. Bottom line is the individual, mind and body feel severely challenged. The body goes on red alert, so to speak. How does the body respond to anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anxiety triggers the sympathetic system, which in turn, triggers the release of a cocktail of stress-related hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, with resultant symptoms. 1. Tightness in the heart and chest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anxiety triggers the sympathetic system, which in turn, triggers the release of a cocktail of stress-related hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, with resultant symptoms. 1. Tightness in the heart and chest {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first area that shows physical expression of anxiety is the heart and chest. The quickened pulse, the tightness of the chest are primary expressions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first area that shows physical expression of anxiety is the heart and chest. The quickened pulse, the tightness of the chest are primary expressions. {{/usCountry}}

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Anxiety triggers the sympathetic system, which in turn, triggers the release of a cocktail of stress-related hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. (Pexel)

2. Breathing rate increases

The respiratory rate rises, and there is also a possibility of dizziness and fatigue.

3. Sensitive gut

The gut is especially sensitive to stress. In case of anxiety, much of the blood is rerouted to the muscles to prepare the body for both fight and flight. This results in slowing down the functioning of the gut with possible nausea, bloating, even increased visits to the bathroom.

4. Muscles bunching

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Muscles get bunched up, hyper alert to the possibility of any action needed to protect the body. This can result in early neck pain and back stiffness. Thus physical expression of anxiety is the body’s way of preparing the being for action towards protection from harm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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