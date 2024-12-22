Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Men! Improve sperm health with diet and exercise: 7 doctor approved tips you need to know

BySanya
Dec 22, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Here's what doctors want you to know about sperm health. Read on as they highlight the impact of lifestyle on male fertility, and what you should do.

We all know the environment and our lifestyles are wreaking havoc on our planet. But what about their impact on our health and, specifically, male fertility? Doctors say there has been a noticeable decline in sperm count among men aged 25 to 40. Also read | Male fertility tips: Correct these bad habits that can harm a man's sperm count and reproductive health

Instead of fast food and processed food, consume green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lentils, soybeans, eggs, bananas, walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds. (Freepik)
Instead of fast food and processed food, consume green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lentils, soybeans, eggs, bananas, walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds. (Freepik)

Dr Ankita Kaushal, consultant, fertility and IVF specialist, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Navi Mumbai says, “Currently, not only are females experiencing fertility-related issues, even males are. There is a distressing decline in sperm count among men aged 25-40 due to factors such as environmental pollution, poor diet inclusive of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles involving the absence of physical activity, prolonged sitting, and stress (because of personal or professional reasons).”

What factors have contributed?

Dr Sulbha Arora, clinical director at Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, advises men to consult fertility specialists for guidance. Although ageing does not cause as drastic a fall in sperm counts for men as the decline in eggs for women, many factors affect sperm health.

Lack of physical activity, unhealthy lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, stress, environmental pollutants, and addictions, as well as toxic substances in the environment, play a role, doctors say.

“One of the primary factors is the changing lifestyle. Low sperm count (oligozoospermia) and the absence of sperm in semen (azoospermia) significantly affect fertility. Poor dietary choices and lack of exercise impact the male reproductive system. Consumption of fast food and processed snacks can lead to obesity and expose the body to harmful chemicals that reduce sperm production. Environmental pollutants, such as phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA), disrupt hormone levels and degrade sperm quality. Stress increases cortisol levels, negatively impacting testosterone production and sperm health,” Dr Sulbha Arora says.

What should you do?

To address this, adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, practising yoga and meditation for stress management, and avoiding the misuse of drugs and steroids are essential, doctors say.

Dr Ankita Kaushal says, "Men should adhere to a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management techniques such as meditation, and minimize exposure to chemicals. Maintaining a healthy weight and cutting down on alcohol and tobacco use can also help improve sperm quality and quantity. For tailor-made treatment options, visit a fertility consultant who will conduct tests and come up with tailored recommendations based on one’s requirements.”

7 more tips

Dr Sulbha Arora further suggests that to improve sperm health, men should:

⦿ Include a nutrient-rich diet with antioxidants and healthy fats.

⦿ Consume green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lentils, soybeans, eggs, bananas, walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds.

⦿ Daily exercise, yoga, meditation.

⦿ Abstain from tobacco, smoking, and substance abuse.

⦿ Maintain an optimal BMI (20-25 kg/m2).

⦿ Ensure adequate sleep of 8-9 hours daily.

⦿ Focus on their sexual health just as women do.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On