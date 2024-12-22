Men! Improve sperm health with diet and exercise: 7 doctor approved tips you need to know

We all know the environment and our lifestyles are wreaking havoc on our planet. But what about their impact on our health and, specifically, male fertility? Doctors say there has been a noticeable decline in sperm count among men aged 25 to 40. Also read | Male fertility tips: Correct these bad habits that can harm a man's sperm count and reproductive health Instead of fast food and processed food, consume green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lentils, soybeans, eggs, bananas, walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds. (Freepik)

Dr Ankita Kaushal, consultant, fertility and IVF specialist, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Navi Mumbai says, “Currently, not only are females experiencing fertility-related issues, even males are. There is a distressing decline in sperm count among men aged 25-40 due to factors such as environmental pollution, poor diet inclusive of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles involving the absence of physical activity, prolonged sitting, and stress (because of personal or professional reasons).”

What factors have contributed?

Dr Sulbha Arora, clinical director at Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, advises men to consult fertility specialists for guidance. Although ageing does not cause as drastic a fall in sperm counts for men as the decline in eggs for women, many factors affect sperm health.

Lack of physical activity, unhealthy lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, stress, environmental pollutants, and addictions, as well as toxic substances in the environment, play a role, doctors say.

“One of the primary factors is the changing lifestyle. Low sperm count (oligozoospermia) and the absence of sperm in semen (azoospermia) significantly affect fertility. Poor dietary choices and lack of exercise impact the male reproductive system. Consumption of fast food and processed snacks can lead to obesity and expose the body to harmful chemicals that reduce sperm production. Environmental pollutants, such as phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA), disrupt hormone levels and degrade sperm quality. Stress increases cortisol levels, negatively impacting testosterone production and sperm health,” Dr Sulbha Arora says.

What should you do?

To address this, adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, practising yoga and meditation for stress management, and avoiding the misuse of drugs and steroids are essential, doctors say.

Dr Ankita Kaushal says, "Men should adhere to a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management techniques such as meditation, and minimize exposure to chemicals. Maintaining a healthy weight and cutting down on alcohol and tobacco use can also help improve sperm quality and quantity. For tailor-made treatment options, visit a fertility consultant who will conduct tests and come up with tailored recommendations based on one’s requirements.”

7 more tips

Dr Sulbha Arora further suggests that to improve sperm health, men should:

⦿ Include a nutrient-rich diet with antioxidants and healthy fats.

⦿ Consume green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lentils, soybeans, eggs, bananas, walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds.

⦿ Daily exercise, yoga, meditation.

⦿ Abstain from tobacco, smoking, and substance abuse.

⦿ Maintain an optimal BMI (20-25 kg/m2).

⦿ Ensure adequate sleep of 8-9 hours daily.

⦿ Focus on their sexual health just as women do.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.