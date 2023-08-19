Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes white patches to appear on the skin due to loss of pigmentation and has a significant impact on the mental well-being of an affected individual because coming to terms with the changes in appearance, daily social ostracization, non-inclusion and the resulting sense of isolation can be emotionally draining for vitiligo patients. It is essential to acknowledge that these challenges stem from ignorance and stigma and that collective action is essential to remedy the situation. Mental wellbeing of patients who have Vitiligo: Tips, tricks, ways to motivate patients (Photo by Armin Rimoldi on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at Indian Subcontinent – International SOS, shared, “There are numerous strategies to help promote self-acceptance and foster resilience in those impacted by this condition. However, these need to be credible, comprehensive and coordinated. Due to prior experiences, vitiligo sufferers may have a lesser degree of faith in people. Building trust and empathy with the affected individuals, demonstrating a genuine understanding of their experiences and acknowledging the emotional impact of living with vitiligo is a good start. Many vitiligo sufferers may have developed self-stigma about their condition and educating them is crucial to help manage their mental well-being effectively. Accurate information about causes, symptoms and available management options, along with clearing any misconceptions about the condition can alleviate their anxiety. With increased awareness and knowledge, these individuals can develop a better understanding of their condition and feel more in control.”

He highlighted, “As vitiligo impacts one’s self-esteem and body image, the development of a positive self-image can be achieved by helping them focus on their strengths and talents rather than solely their appearance. Psychologists suggest that self-compassion and reducing negative self-talk can assist in building a more realistic and positive self-perception. Acceptance of the condition can be achieved by encouraging overall well-being rather than a singular focus on physical appearance. Regular exercise, healthy eating, and engaging in hobbies or creative pursuits are self-care strategies that definitely help. Encouraging adoption of relaxation techniques and the practice of mindfulness reduces stress and anxiety and helps to challenge and counter negative thought patterns.”

According to him, having a robust support network comprising of family, friends, colleagues and managers provides a sense of belonging and support, through experience-sharing. Dr Vikram Vora revealed, “This support can be in-person or even online via multiple available forums. Local support groups, counselling services in the community and EAPs at the workplace can also offer ways for patients to share their stories, gain insights, develop adaptive coping mechanisms and receive validation of their efforts. Empathy can create a safe space for expressing emotions and begin the healing process. Addressing the mental well-being challenges of those who have vitiligo requires an honest and empathetic approach. Keeping them away from normal social discourse and interactions is something that should not and cannot be accepted in today’s world. All sections of society need to work together, towards promoting a society that embraces diversity and inclusion. For those impacted, self-acceptance, resilience, and a positive self-image that ensures a fulfilling life, can only happen when we make this effort.”

Adding to the list of few simple methods to motivate patients with vitiligo, Dr Sushil Tahiliani, Consultant Dermatologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, suggested, “Post-diagnosis, it is extremely important to normalise the disease as only the loss of colour from the body. It is crucial to establish that their bodies are healthy and because it does not affect their health, if they don't get bogged down psychologically, they can achieve goals which a lot of vitiligo patients have achieved in their life because they did not look at vitiligo as a very serious disease which should finish their aspersions and aspirations in life but rather continues to follow and achieve them. The second most important thing that I have definitely incorporated in my practice is examining the patients without gloves if not required. By touching the lesions and trying to win their confidence and reassure them about the non-contagious nature of this condition.”

He explained, “By also sharing statistics and success stories of patients being affected by vitiligo would create a sense of confidence in the patients. Translating that into figures to tell them that at least 28 million Indians must be having vitiligo - would help in reducing the feeling of being the odd one out. Additionally, inform them about the modern ways of treating vitiligo and give them guarded optimism because in good 60% odd cases, you can re-pigment them. While they are being re-pigmented, they are also given options of using camouflage creams on the open areas of the body, because it goes a long way in building confidence because when they look at the world, they can discuss what they've gone to discuss, they can study what they're going to study and the topic doesn't get diverted to vitiligo, which can be an irritant and harm the self-confidence.”

He concluded, “While also highlighting to them that in case the medicines don't work in some of the stable vitiligo cases, especially the segmental vitiligo cases, we have surgical options which work very well. And in those cases where everything fails, and they got two colours, and about 40, or 50% of the body turns white, I give them the option of removing the balance pigmentation to give them a uniform colour. Added-on tips would include protecting their skin against excessive sun exposure because they don't have melanin to protect their skin, and thus will be at a higher risk of skin ageing. The challenge is bigger if we have a child as a patient because we had to do hand holding and counselling for the parents first so that they don't cry in front of the child and they don't have drop jaws and sad faces. It's very important for the child to have encouragement and support from the parents and for the parents to keep the child happy and give the child a lot of confidence that does half the job done. The more you normalise the disease, the better it would be for those affected.”