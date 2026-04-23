Metabolic reset and body transformation specialist shares 7 simple ways to boost your metabolism daily

In today’s fast-paced, sedentary lifestyle, maintaining a healthy metabolism has become increasingly challenging, prompting a growing need for simple, sustainable wellness solutions. In conversations with HT Lifestyle Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, metabolic reset and body transformation specialist, Meal Pyramid shared daily habits that can help you boost your metabolism.

Simple ways to boost metabolism in daily life.(Unsplash)

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“In a world where desk jobs, long sedentary hours and unavailability of time due to busy lifestyles have become the norm, many people struggle with low energy levels and gradual weight gain,” said Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel.

“Boosting metabolism often sounds like a complicated science, but the truth is, it’s not; it can easily be simplified. Making small but consistent lifestyle changes can result in making meaningful differences,” she added.

1. Prioritise quality sleep

Sleep has one of the biggest impacts on metabolism. Research consistently shows that poor sleep can affect your body’s ability to burn calories efficiently. If you’re not sleeping well, focus on fixing your sleep before trying anything else. A well-rested body regulates hunger hormones better, improves energy levels, increases the ability to burn calories and supports overall fat loss.

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Sleep has one of the biggest impacts on metabolism. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Kinita highlighted that muscle tissue is metabolically active, which means it burns calories even at rest. Every small gain in muscle mass contributes to a higher daily calorie burn, which, over time, helps increase the basal metabolism. Incorporating strength training into your routine just 2–3 times a week can make a significant difference in the long run. 3. Sip on green tea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kinita highlighted that muscle tissue is metabolically active, which means it burns calories even at rest. Every small gain in muscle mass contributes to a higher daily calorie burn, which, over time, helps increase the basal metabolism. Incorporating strength training into your routine just 2–3 times a week can make a significant difference in the long run. 3. Sip on green tea {{/usCountry}}

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According to Kinita, green tea or green tea extract may slightly increase your resting metabolic rate, but it also helps with appetite control, making you feel fuller, more satiated and less likely to overeat. A simple habit of adding a couple of mugs a day can support your overall weight management efforts.

4. Use caffeine smartly

Caffeine is a sharp stimulant and has been shown to increase metabolism by a small percentage by giving more energy and helping one perform better during workouts. Better workouts often mean more calories burned, better workout progression and delayed fatigue, thus indirectly helping with fat loss.

Caffeine is a sharp stimulant and has been shown to increase metabolism by a small percentage. (Unsplash)

5. Water, but cold

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“If you can’t plunge in cold water, consider drinking it,” Kinita told HT Lifestyle. Consuming approximately 500ml of cold water can slightly increase metabolic activity. Your body uses energy to increase the water temperature to match the internal body’s temperature, which results in a small calorie burn. Additionally, staying well-hydrated in general can help control hunger and reduce unnecessary snacking throughout the day.

6. Add a little spice

Spicy foods like chilli peppers, black pepper, ginger, and turmeric may slightly increase calorie burn and reduce appetite. In reality, their biggest benefit is behavioural. Spicier meals often slow down your eating and help you feel satisfied with smaller portions. They also add flavour without adding extra calories, making them a great addition to a balanced diet.

7. Include healthy fats like fish oil

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Kinita highlighted that fish oil is often overlooked but can play a role in improving metabolism. It helps increase energy expenditure, support fat oxidation and even contribute to muscle maintenance when combined with exercise. Adding just 3g of good quality fish oil supplement to your routine can support overall metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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