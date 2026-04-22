Nutritionist shares zero-sugar mishti doi recipe with 7g protein and only 110 cal in each serving

For sweet-lovers and Bengalis in particular, misti doi is more than just a sweet; it is an emotion. No matter how serious one is about their health, it is extremely difficult to stay away from such a delight. Taking to Instagram on April 21, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan helps us out by sharing her recipe for mishti doi that has no added sugar and only 110 calories in each serving. The mishti doi recipe has no added sugar. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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“Mishti Doi is one of my favourite desserts, and I could eat it every day, given a choice. But the OG version has too much sugar - so I reworked to fit into a higher-protein, lower-cal version without losing that deep caramel flavour,” she wrote in the caption.

The secret to Aathira’s recipe is allulose, a zero-calorie natural sweetener which the nutritionist claimed tastes exactly like sugar but without the calories or the blood sugar spike.

“Also used toned milk instead of full-fat, and Greek yoghurt, doing double duty as both starter and structure. Soft-set, spoonable, and every bit as indulgent as the version you grew up on,” she added.

The recipe below serves six, with each serving being approximately 100g and containing 110 calories, seven grams of protein, nine grams of carbohydrates and four grams of fat.