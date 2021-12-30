Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar to run 110kms in Jaisalmer, say ‘that’s how we party’

If you are looking for an easy exercise to burn plenty of kilojoules while maintaining a healthy weight, add running to your daily workout routine and who better to take fitness motivation for it than Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar? The duo will not break the tradition of “running over one hundred kilometres on the last two days of the year”, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that is all the couple fitness inspo we need to welcome the New Year on a healthy note with our partner.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared some excerpts from his recent interview where he spilled the beans on “how he’s still up and running.” The supermodel revealed, “We have not broken the tradition of the last long run even during the pandemic. Running over one hundred kilometers on the last two days of the year. We have been very very lucky. For most people on the planet, life has been tough over the last two years. The pandemic turned everything we knew upside down, people lost friends, family and livelihood (sic).”

Talking about contracting coronavirus earlier this year, Milind elaborated, “My own life was largely untouched, most of the people I know came through their experience unscathed. I had a mild experience, no different than a minor cold (sic).”

He added, “This period has reinforced my belief that the complex systems of the human body and mind are not designed for comfort. They are to be challenged regularly or they become weaker and unable to withstand the harsh realities of life. We have used technology to create an illusion for ourselves that life is easy, comfortable, convenient. But it is none of these things. Life is tough. And only if we live according to this understanding, and prepare ourselves for it, mentally and physically, only then can we truly appreciate its beauty (sic).”

Choosing physical and mental challenges as the road to health, happiness, love and life, Milind shared that he along with Ankita and some of their “crazy friends will run 110km from Lathi to Sam on this road in Jaisalmer and that’s how we party (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.