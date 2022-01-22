Milind Soman goes shirtless to ooze oomph during pull-ups workout in the forest

Numerous studies show that shinrin-yoku has real health benefits and just a two-hour forest bath is enough to de-stress or relax an individual and actor Milind Soman was seen rooting for the same this Saturday as he went shirtless to ooze oomph during pull-ups variation in forest. The Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing means connecting with nature through our senses of sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch so as to bridge the gap between us and the natural world and making the most of it while indulging in pull-ups variation, Milind's new fitness video is all the workout motivation we need to hit the grind this weekend.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video straight from a forest clearing which gave fans a glimpse of his robust exercise session. Donning only a pair of grey shorts while flaunting a chiselled torso, Milind rekindled our 90s crush as he sweat it out on a pull-up bar.

Raising his arms to grip an overhead bar, Milind lifted up his body weight and made his toes reach over his chest-level and touch the bar. He shared in the caption, “Pull up variations on my favourite bar . . #health #happiness #pullups #forest #home #love #life #reels (sic).”

Benefits:

Forest bathing is a bit of both fitness trend and a mindfulness practice. It is a form of ecotherapy to activate your senses and suitable for any level of fitness. Irrespective of the weather, one can forest-bathe anywhere in the world.

To do so, it is important to leave your phone and camera behind and let your body guide you to a lush spot in any natural environment. Soak in the power of the place through your ears, eyes, nose, mouth, hands and feet.

Notice the birds singing, breeze rustling through the trees, different greens of the trees, sunlight filtering through the branches, breathe deeply in the fresh crisp air surrounding you, in the natural aromatherapy or fragrance of the forest, touch the tree trunks or a nearby stream and soon you’ll be one with nature and would have crossed the bridge to happiness.

As for pull-ups, the exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.