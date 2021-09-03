Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Milind Soman on Ankita Konwar’s Yoga pic: ‘Chakrasan a day keeps disease at bay'

Milind Soman recommends a chakrasana a day to keep ‘disease at bay’ and if you too are motivated to nail the Yoga exercise like Ankita Konwar, here are its steps and health benefits
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
It is no secret that Yoga is an extremely useful addition to one’s life as it lends strength in all aspects of living such as physical, mental and even emotional and India’s favourite fitness couple Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman were seen encouraging the same recently. Often the one to root for each other’s fitness journey, Ankita and Milind left fans gushing over their online camaraderie on the diva’s latest workout post.

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita had shared a picture of herself effortlessly nailing a Chakrasana or Yoga’s backbend pose, in a garden setting. While Ankita preached self love in the caption, Milind took to the comments section and recommended a chakrasana a day to keep “disease at bay”.

If you too are motivated to nail the Yoga exercise like Ankita, here are its steps and health benefits:

Method:

Lie down on your back and fold your legs at your knees to ensure that your soles are placed firmly on the floor and closer to your buttocks. Keep your feet hip-width apart and your palms facing the sky.

Inhale, balance your weight on your limbs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck keeping it long and allow your head to hang gently behind.

Hold onto the pose for as long as you are comfortable and then release by bending your arms, legs and gently lowering your back on the ground. Lie down in Shavasana for a few minutes before resuming.

Benefits:

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

