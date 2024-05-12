As pregnancies come closer to their expected delivery dates, most women begin to anxiously await the delivery of their offspring, often resorting to natural means to induce labour. In other words, many expectant mothers look forward to holding their newborns and may try natural ways to induce labour as the pregnancy goes on. Mother's Day 2024: Know 7 expert tips on how expectant mothers can induce labour naturally (Photo by Gustavo Fring )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on Mother's Day, Dr Rashmi Dharaskar, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, shared that while some methods are commonly attempted to induce labour naturally, it is important to remember that there is no guaranteed way to induce labour on your own. She suggested -

Exercise: Walking, for instance, may be helpful. Studies suggest that brisk walks for 30 minutes, three times a week from week 38, might be beneficial in inducing labor.

Nipple Stimulation: This can trigger the release of oxytocin, a hormone that influences contractions. However, it is pivotal to consult your doctor to ensure the safety of the mother and the child.

Membrane Sweep: After 39 weeks of pregnancy, a doctor may perform a procedure called membrane sweeping to potentially induce labor. This involves gently inserting gloved fingers into the cervix and separating the amniotic sac surrounding the baby from the lower part of your uterus. This separation may trigger the release of hormones that help soften and dilate the cervix, which can lead to labor.

Shruthi Jain, Founder of YoniTara Birth, revealed, “Though no treatment can assure results, if your body and baby are ready, some have shown promise. Prior to attempting any induction techniques, always check with your healthcare professional.”

She recommended to think of these organic methods -

Physical Activity: Due to gravity and hip movement, walking and running might stimulate the baby to descend into the pelvis. It's possible that this pressure on the cervix will help it ripen and start labor. Particular activities: Lunges, deep squats and duck walks are a few activities that can encourage the baby to descend and possibly induce labor. These exercises must be done under the supervision of a qualified practitioner. Sexual Activity: Having sex can be advantageous since human sperm includes prostaglandin, a hormone that may aid in dilating and softening the cervix in preparation for childbirth. Acupuncture and acupressure: These methods entail applying pressure to particular body sites, which may stimulate contractions in the uterus and start labor. When receiving acupuncture or acupressure treatments, always seek the advice of a licensed professional. Nipple Stimulation: Oxytocin, a hormone that promotes contractions, can be released by gently stroking and stimulating the nipples (without causing discomfort). You should practice this strategy for brief periods of time every day. Massage and Relaxation: Prenatal massage has been shown to increase oxytocin levels, which may help to induce labor. Furthermore, practicing relaxation methods like meditation or spending time with your significant other will help you feel at ease and make things easier.

Shruthi Jain said, “It's important to remember that oxytocin is released as labour starts and this happens frequently at night when moms are at peace and relaxed but keep in mind that every pregnancy is different and induction techniques might not work for you every time. Make sure that you and your child are safe using any chosen methods and always place a high priority on communication with your healthcare professional.”