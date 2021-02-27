IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
health

Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise

The findings of recent research suggests that a combination of exercise and deep brain stimulation can have benefits for treating a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease called ataxia.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST

The findings of recent research from Baylor College of Medicine suggests that a combination of exercise and deep brain stimulation (DBS) can have benefits for treating a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease called ataxia, which is characterized by progressive irreversible problems with movement.

Working with a mouse model of the human condition, researchers at Baylor and the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital discovered that combining DBS targeted to the cerebellum, a major motor centre in the brain, and exercise rescued limb coordination and stepping and that the benefits persisted without further stimulation.

In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements. These and other findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, provide valuable new insights in designing future DBS strategies to treat the human condition.

"People with ataxia usually have progressive problems with movement, including impaired balance and coordination that affect the person's ability to walk, talk and use fine motor skills. There are limited treatment options for this condition, and patients typically survive 15 to 20 years after symptoms first appear," said first author Lauren Miterko, a graduate student in Dr Roy Sillitoe's lab at Baylor.

DBS currently is used to relieve motor dysfunction in Parkinson's disease and other movement conditions, but its value in treating ataxia has not been extensively explored. In this study, the researchers worked with Car8, a mouse model of hereditary ataxia to investigate whether adjusting the parameters of DBS and the stimulation target location would help increase the treatment's efficacy for the condition.

Frequency matters

"We first targeted the cerebellum, because it's a primary motor centre in the brain and this target location for DBS has seen encouraging success for treating motor problems that are associated with other conditions, such as a stroke," Miterko said. "We systematically targeted the cerebellum with different frequencies of DBS and determined whether there was an optimal frequency that would boost the efficacy of the treatment. When we used a particular frequency, 13 Hz, that was when motor function improved in our Car8 mice."

DBS plus exercise improved the outcomes

Neurostimulation with DBS improved muscle function and the general mobility of Car8 mice, but the researchers looked for additional ways to improve the condition.

"We know that exercise, in general, can benefit both muscle and neuronal health, and previous work in Parkinson's disease and stroke patients mentioned that neuromodulation techniques combined with physical stimulation showed benefits, so we decided to include exercise in our investigation," Miterko said. "We found that when the animals received DBS during exercise on a treadmill, there were improvements in motor coordination and stepping that we had not observed with DBS alone."

"In our ataxia model, improvements did not go away after one week of treatment, which has important practical implications for potential clinical applications," said co-author Dr Meike E. van der Heijden, a postdoctoral associate in the Sillitoe lab. "Also, all young mice with early-stage ataxia responded, suggesting that it is possible that early treatment also might provide the biggest benefit for patients in the future."

The researchers also gained insights into the type of brain cells involved in the process of restoring movement in this ataxia mouse model. They found that Purkinje cell neurotransmission is needed for DBS to be effective. Purkinje cells are a type of neuron located in the cerebellar cortex of the brain. These cells are involved in the regulation of movement, balance and coordination among other functions.

"One of our goals is to further elucidate the role Purkinje cells play in recovering from ataxia," van der Heijden said.

"We are particularly excited about the results of this study because it may be possible to extrapolate our approach for treating not only other motor diseases, but perhaps also non-motor neuropsychiatric conditions," said corresponding author Dr Roy Sillitoe, associate professor of pathology and immunology and neuroscience at Baylor College of Medicine, and director of the Neuropathology Core facility at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute of Texas Children's Hospital.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cerebellar ataxia
Close
Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.(Pixabay)
Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.(Pixabay)
health

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
health

Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study found that using digital health tools to self-monitor health is associated with weight loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh shares new Yoga video(Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh shares new Yoga video(Instagram/ rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet recently climbed the 'pawri ho rai hai' bandwagon and gave it a healthy twist. The actor was seen doing Yoga on the famous track and we are impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
health

Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The findings of recent research suggests that a combination of exercise and deep brain stimulation can have benefits for treating a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease called ataxia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Vergara(Instagram)
Sofia Vergara(Instagram)
health

Sofia Vergara is as stunning at 47 as in her 20s. Here's how she keeps in shape

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Sofia Vergara recently shared a throwback picture from the '90s, looking as sexy as ever in a tiny bikini. However the actor suffers from hypothyroidism, and keeping fit is quite a task. Read on for the fitness routine and diet behind her perfect hourglass figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an effort to close this disparity, a researcher at the University of Missouri recently created fitness picture books that help youth with autism exercise more frequently.(Unsplash)
In an effort to close this disparity, a researcher at the University of Missouri recently created fitness picture books that help youth with autism exercise more frequently.(Unsplash)
health

Physical activity in youth with autism can be boosted by picture books

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The findings of recent research have suggested that people with developmental disabilities don't exercise as often as their typically developed peers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results were published in the journal Nature Metabolism.(Pixabay)
The results were published in the journal Nature Metabolism.(Pixabay)
health

Study identifies genes that increase risk of obesity and protect against disease

ANI, Copenhagen [denmark]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:19 PM IST
A team of researchers have identified a range of genes that are linked to both elevated levels of body fat, as well as offering protection from some of the negative health impacts of obesity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth(Unsplash)
Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth(Unsplash)
health

Pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of German youth, experts reveal

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST
German psychiatrists, psychologists and pediatricians are concerned about the toll that coronavirus lockdown has taken on the mental health of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
health

Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST
A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
health

Trouble down there? Dr Cuterus has you covered

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 PM IST
On Instagram, an Oxford-educated doctor is discussing sexual health, period myths and other intimate issues one viral post at a time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals not all 'good' cholesterol is healthy

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A study led by a team of researchers has now demonstrated that not all good cholesterol is healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
health

Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? Study suggests self-monitoring by using digital health tools and you will not need consulting a dietitian either
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists identify drugs with potential to stop plaque buildup in arteries

ANI, Ottawa [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:50 PM IST
A new clinical study led by researchers of the University of Alberta claim to have found better treatments for cardiovascular disease, the second leading cause of death in Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
health

Depression, anxiety linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Having depression is known to increase the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. However, a new study has found that depression and anxiety are linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac