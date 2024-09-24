Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a rare viral infection from the Orthopoxvirus genus resembling smallpox and the disease is currently wreaking havoc not only globally but in India too, becoming a matter of concern since Mpox Clade 1 strain that led WHO to declare it a public health emergency has been found in Kerala. Hence, it requires robust prevention strategies because even though a large number of cases are seen in Central and West Africa, recent Clade 1b strain has been detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district of Kerala, who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates. Mpox deadly virus is back and worse than ever: Urgent prevention tips for families amid India's latest health crisis (AP/picture alliance)

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, shared, “One will notice the symptoms of Mpox within 6-15 days after exposure. This disease tends to spread from person to person mainly when one comes in contact with someone who has Mpox. It is commonly transmitted through infected person or animal, or through exposure to contaminated materials. This virus can be transmitted through skin lesions, body fluids, or respiratory droplets of an infected person or even after touching contaminated surfaces or objects. Hence, one will have to be cautious and avoid being around sick people.”

India reported its first case of mpox. (HT_PRINT)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Badal Taori, Consultant General Medicine at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, added, “Mpox is a type of serious viral infection caused by monkeypox virus (MPXV). It can manifest a range of symptoms like fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes that are often accompanied by painful rashes that may look like pimples or blisters. How Mpox spreads: close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with monkeypox rash, contact with spit droplets during close conversation and kissing, sexual contact including touching genitals and oral, anal or vaginal sex, contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by someone with Mpox.”

Symptoms

Dr Manjusha Agarwal revealed, “The symptoms of this viral disease are rashes, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, back pain, lack of energy, swollen lymph nodes. This disease can make one sick and fatigued. These symptoms should not be ignored and will require timely attention. It is better to follow the guidelines given by the doctor.”

Echoing that it spreads mainly through close contact with infected individuals or animals, Dr. Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “Common symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, fatigue, chills, and a rash that can turn into fluid-filled blisters. The rash usually starts as small, flat red spots, which may appear on areas such as the face, hands, feet, mouth, genitals or anus and can cause discomfort.”

Mpox rashes(Photo by Glody MURHABAZI / AFP)

Prevention tips and treatment

Pregnant women, children and those with low immunity or travelling to areas where there are active cases of Mpox can be detected with this virus. To prevent this viral disease, Dr Manjusha Agarwal suggested, “Stay away from sick people, follow good hand hygiene, such as washing hands regularly with soap and water, refrain from touching your face, use a mask, maintain safe distance from people, isolate yourself if you have symptoms such as fever and rashes. Mpox can lead to complications such as encephalitis that is swelling of the brain and inflammation, myocarditis, skin infections and dehydration. One can even suffer from respiratory problems such as pneumonia and eye problems.”

She added, “There is no definite treatment when it comes to tackling Mpox. It is a good idea to rest, take symptomatic treatment. Don’t self-medicate for symptoms such as headaches, rashes fever, sore throat, or muscle pain as doing so can be risky. One has to rest enough, sleep well, eat a nutritious diet and be at home in isolation. So, supportive care in the form of staying hydrated, drinking enough liquids, taking pain medication and following skincare suggested by an expert will help one to recover from Mpox. The recovery can take place over a period of month after adhering to the instructions given by the doctor.”

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. (HT_PRINT/Representational image)

Dr Subrata Das highlighted, “The disease typically resolves on its own within two to four weeks, but severe cases may result in complications like pneumonia or encephalitis, which can make it life-threatening. The mortality rates vary across different strains of the mpox virus, with Clade I being the most dangerous. Prevention involves maintaining good hygiene, practicing safe sex, avoiding contact with infected animals, and using protective gear. Mpox can sometimes be misdiagnosed as other rash-related illnesses like chickenpox or measles, but swollen lymph nodes help differentiate it. Immediate medical attention is essential if symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, seizures, or confusion arise.”

Dr Badal Taori asserted, “It becomes crucial to take necessary precautions and follow safety measures to protect yourself from this lethal virus. This can be achieved by practicing good hygiene, by frequently washing your hands with soap and water. Avoid sharing your personal belongings such as towels, brushes, or clothes. If you notice these symptoms then immediately consult a doctor for timely intervention. Ensure that you isolate yourself in case of being detected with this virus. There is no specific treatment option when it comes to mpox. It can be treated by following safety measures and taking optimal care.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.