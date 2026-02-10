Mumbai paediatrician with 27 years of experience explains how ‘hidden parasites’ affect children’s nutrition and growth

He explains, “Some of the common parasitic infestations in India include Ascaris lumbricoides (roundworm), Entamoeba (amoebiasis), tapeworms, and Giardia lamblia. Poor sanitation, lack of proper waste disposal, and inadequate handwashing are the main risk factors.”

“Parasitic infections are fairly common in our country across all age groups, particularly among school-aged children. Around 20 to 40 percent of children experience at least one parasitic infestation, if not more,” says Dr Ahuja.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjeev Ahuja, Director- Paediatrics, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, with 27 years of experience, sheds light on how these parasites affect children’s nutrition, what signs to watch for, and the steps parents can take to protect their little ones. (Also read: Mumbai, Pune oncologists warn ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares how sedentary lifestyle quietly increases cancer risk )

Children’s health is often impacted by factors that parents may not immediately notice, including hidden intestinal parasites . These tiny invaders can interfere with nutrient absorption, stunt growth, and weaken immunity, putting kids at risk for long-term health issues.

Impact on health and nutrition “Worm infestations can lead to malnutrition, anaemia, and even indirectly affect a child’s general health, appetite, digestion, and cognitive development,” Dr Ahuja adds. He stresses the importance of preventive care: “Regular deworming every six months with albendazole 400 mg, in liquid or tablet form, is essential. A repeat dose 15 days after the first dose is also recommended.”

“February 10 and August 10 mark National Deworming Days in India, during which albendazole is distributed on a mass scale to children aged 1 to 19 years,” Dr Ahuja notes.

“Deworming helps reduce low haemoglobin levels, decreases nutrient loss by improving absorption from food, reduces chronic bowel inflammation, enhances appetite, and overall supports children’s growth and health,” he says.

Signs of worm infestation Dr Ahuja shares that worm infestations can present with symptoms like anal itching, poor weight gain despite appetite changes, abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, and occasionally skin eczema or rashes. “You may also notice sleep disturbances, teeth grinding, mood swings, and lack of appropriate weight gain,” he adds.

“Deworming, whether for proven infections or as a preventive measure, is safe and highly beneficial for children. Preventive deworming is strongly recommended to ensure better nutrition, health, and growth,” Dr Ahuja concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

