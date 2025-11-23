Can cockroach infestations lead to poor indoor air quality? Here’s what research says

Cockroaches are not just harmful pests; they can also degrade indoor air quality. Researchers at North Carolina State University have found a clear connection between the insects and the high levels of bacterial endotoxins and allergens that worsen health and indoor air quality. The study was published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global. Eliminating cockroaches through pest control can help reduce endotoxins and allergens in homes.(Representative image/Unsplash)

What are endotoxins?

Endotoxins are fragments of bacterial cell walls that get released when bacteria die. Since cockroaches consume a wide range of materials, they have a diverse gut microbiome and shed large quantities of endotoxins via their droppings.

The research said that eliminating cockroaches via pest control can help reduce these endotoxins and allergens.

How was the study conducted?

The research was conducted in multi-unit apartment complexes located in North Carolina’s Raleigh. Scientists examined the scale of cockroach infestations as well as concentrations of endotoxins and allergens present in each house.

The study revealed that infested homes contained high amounts of endotoxins. Researchers also found that female cockroaches produced almost twice the amount of endotoxins as males. Moreover, kitchens typically had more endotoxins than bedrooms, as they provide abundant food sources for cockroaches.

“Cockroaches are a significant source of both endotoxins and potent allergens, potentially resulting in exposure of asthmatic children to both,” the research said.

Implications of research

Coby Schal, co-corresponding author of the study and the Blanton J Whitmire Distinguished Professor of Entomology at NC State, told Science Daily that endotoxins are important to human health.

He explained that inhaling these components can provoke allergic responses. Past surveys in the US found endotoxin levels much higher in houses that had evidence of cockroaches. Schal said that the “association is stronger in low-income homes than in single-family homes."

For Schal, the research is an indication that cockroaches are the most important depositors of endotoxin in infested homes. The paper also showed that allergens and endotoxins can be airborne. The allergens decreased significantly in homes where cockroaches were eliminated, signifying the importance of regular pest control.

He added that future research will examine how cockroach allergens and endotoxins can interact in animal models of asthma, for example, in the case of mice. “There exists the implication that asthma can be worse due to interactions between allergens and endotoxins,” he noted. “We want to see if that is the case in mice.”

