Mumbai surgeon warns about the dangers of kids eating while staring at a screen: ‘Fatty liver, insulin resistance…’

Back in the day, before the constant presence of screens, mealtimes were a chance to slow down – filled with family conversations, shared moments, and mindful eating. Today, that experience looks very different. As screens have increasingly been used to pacify children during meals, many now rely on that distraction just to finish their plate. What may seem like a harmless habit is quietly reshaping their relationship with food, potentially leading to more serious long-term health consequences.

If your child cannot eat without having a screen in front, it may lead to serious health concerns later.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is drawing attention to this crucial yet often overlooked aspect of childhood development that could shape future generations and their relationship with food. In an Instagram video shared on April 13, he explains how the habit of eating in front of screens is rewiring children’s brains, potentially setting the stage for early-onset obesity and other metabolic disorders.

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{{^usCountry}} A generation growing up with screens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A generation growing up with screens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Vora points out a growing concern – that we may be the first generation raising children who struggle to eat without a screen in front of them. He warns that this habit can have serious consequences, linking it to rising rates of childhood obesity and early-onset metabolic conditions such as fatty liver disease and insulin resistance, even in children as young as 10 to 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vora points out a growing concern – that we may be the first generation raising children who struggle to eat without a screen in front of them. He warns that this habit can have serious consequences, linking it to rising rates of childhood obesity and early-onset metabolic conditions such as fatty liver disease and insulin resistance, even in children as young as 10 to 13. {{/usCountry}}

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He highlights, “Parents, listen up. We're raising the first generation that can't eat without a screen, and it's making our children obese. Children between the age of 10 to 13 with fatty liver and insulin resistance.”

He states the following reasons why this is happening:

The food-entertainment association

Children who grow up eating with screens in front of them often begin to associate food with constant entertainment. Dr Vora explains that over time, this weakens their ability to recognise natural hunger and fullness cues without external stimulation, leading to more distracted, mindless eating and a higher risk of overeating.

The surgeon notes, “They learned that food needs entertainment. Cartoons during meals became the norm. Now, their brain can't register hunger or fullness without that external stimulation. They're eating mindlessly, the same way you finish popcorn at the movies without even realising.”

Screens take over hunger hormones

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Dr Vora points out that blue light from screens can suppress melatonin – the hormone that regulates sleep – while also disrupting ghrelin, which drives hunger, and leptin, which signals fullness. Together, this creates the unholy trinity of increased hunger, heightened sugar cravings, and a persistent inability to feel satisfied even after eating.

He explains, “The screens hijack their hunger hormones. Blue light suppresses melatonin and disrupts ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the satiety hormone). So they feel hungrier, crave sugar, and never feel full even after eating.”

The junk food dopamine loop

According to the surgeon, junk food and screens both trigger dopamine release – the brain’s reward chemical. When paired together, this creates a powerful feedback loop that can rewire a child’s brain, conditioning them to crave unhealthy foods whenever they are in front of a screen.

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He explains, “The dopamine loop made junk food addictive. Scrolling gives dopamine, junk food gives dopamine. Together they rewire your child's brain to crave junk the moment they hold a phone.”

Dr Vora concludes with a powerful message: “Now, you as a parent used the phone as a pacifier during their meals. You thought it made feeding easier, but somewhere along the way, you rewired how their brain processes food. So, if you're a parent who lets their child eat with a screen, remember your child's relationship with food is being shaped right now, not when they turn 18.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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