Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk
- Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
Making the Internet double down in splits of laughter, Music producer Rudy Willingham came up with a hilariously innovative hack for all the fathers out there to make their kids drink more milk. Willingham broke the Internet with his picture and video as he suggested fathers of toddlers to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique which he hoped, would make his daughter drink more milk easily at home without any mess.
Taking to his social media handle, Willingham initially shared a picture where he can be seen feeding his daughter milk formula from a personalized beer bong with a bottle nipple at the end. The Seattle-based dad was told by doctors that ahead of her next hospital weigh-in, his 8-month-old daughter, Lily, should take in more calories.
Keeping his humour intact while parenting, Willingham came up with the creative solution of beer bong which was inspired from his college experience. From the caption that followed the picture and video, it was suggested that beer bong helped undergrads gain weight back in Willingham’s college.
“My daughter is 2nd percentile in weight so we're trying out some new feeding techniques (sic).” Willingham added in the caption, “Worked for me in college, should work for her too right? #funny #dad #dadjokes (sic).”
The video features Lily looking amused while her dad warmed milk in a feeding bottle, then poured it into a plastic tube that was connected to a funnel. Willingham had reportedly put Lily’s innovative feeding equipment together himself and attached a bottle nipple to the end of the smallest beer bong he could find on Amazon.
Inspired by his creation, Willingham is reportedly thinking of getting a water bong for himself to stay properly hydrated throughout the day. However, the beer bong is strictly reserved for Lily’s formula as the 36-year-old dad feels that he should keep things sanitary for his little daughter.
