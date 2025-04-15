Namkeen lover with high blood pressure? Study says bananas is the right antidote

Apple may be a health superhero with phrases like "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but other fruits, like bananas too, deserve a much-needed spotlight. Banana is a good source of potassium.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the American Journal of Physiology – Renal Physiology revealed that the potassium in bananas plays an important role in lowering high blood pressure, and in a way that’s completely unexpected.

Bananas to your rescue!

Blood pressure rises with consumption of salty foods.(Shutterstock)

It is already widely known how salt can affect your blood pressure. Many times, people are firmly advised to cut back on salt entirely. But the study revealed that more than cutting back salty foods, adding potassium to your diet may be more impactful. This includes bananas, sweet potatoes, spinach and other potassium-rich foods.

Moreover, consuming potassium-rich food helps to lower blood pressure even if you are eating salty snacks (good news for namkeen lovers.)

The study examined how the body responds to different levels of sodium and potassium. From their experiments, the researchers revealed that when people doubled their potassium intake, blood pressure dropped by up to 14 mmHg in men and 10 mmHg in women. The most surprising part of the finding is that this happened even when sodium levels were high, highlighting the importance of including potent nutrients in your diet for health conditions like high blood pressure rather than just cutting back.

Men and women respond differently

The study also identified a sex difference in terms of managing sodium. As per the study, women's kidneys were naturally able to regulate and manage sodium a bit better. In a way, women have natural protection from high blood pressure, particularly before menopause.

On the other hand, men were not as naturally efficient in managing sodium, so they require potassium more.

ALSO READ: Boost your heart health by increasing your intake of these potassium-rich foods

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.