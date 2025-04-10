Menu Explore
Ever had bananas with walnuts? Try these 5 food combinations to boost your health

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 10, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Show your love for mix and match with these healthy combination that add value to your diet. 

Love to mix and match your foods to see if the flavours go together or not, whether it’s cookies with ice cream or bananas with peanut butter? Some pairings may become instant classics, while others might make you cringe (looking at you, pineapple on pizza and maggi with ketchup).

Strawberry dipped in hot chocolate is one good combination.(Shutterstock)
Strawberry dipped in hot chocolate is one good combination.(Shutterstock)

But food pairings do more than just please your taste buds, as combining the right foods can actually maximise their health benefits. When done right, these combinations can elevate nutrients and make every bite healthy and tasty.

ALSO READ: Is blending fruits good for your health compared to juicing? Doctor reveals why: ‘Juicing can deprive you of…’

Nutritionist Somya Luhadia took to Instagram to share unique food combinations that are packed with nutritional goodness.

She shared these pairs:

Strawberry in hot dark chocolate

It becomes the powerhouse of antixodiants, is also delicious and at the very time, helps you relieve your period cramps. The chocolate has to be 70% dark chocolate

3-4 walnuts with bananas

This pair helps to reduce the blood sugar response of the banana and at the same time makes it a heart-healthy combination. This pairing is great for diabetics.

Cinnamon powder on apple

Sprinkling cinnamon powder on top of your apple, then it makes a great anti-inflammatory combination, great for skin and gut health.

3-4 almonds with oranges

A pair that's high in fibre, protein and heart-healthy combination, and great for diabetics.

Lemon to guava

Squeezing lemon on guava becomes a powerhouse of antioxidants with a great immunity boost.

ALSO READ: Should you eat fruits early in the morning on an empty stomach? Expert reveals why it's not a good idea

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On