Namrata Shirodkar's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 53: 'I love Andhra food, I eat…'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 22, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 today. On her birthday, find out how the former actor and model relies on healthy diet and regular exercise to maintain her figure.

Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, and they have two children together. The Miss India 1993 and former actor turned 53 on January 22 and still looks fresh-faced and vibrant, thanks to her healthy lifestyle. In a 2022 interview with TV5 Entertainment, Namrata Shirodkar was asked about her diet and fitness secrets. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day

Namrata Shirodkar's fitness routine is inspiring. (Instagram/ Namrata Shirodkar)
Namrata Shirodkar on her daily diet and food habits

Namrata shared that her diet is a balanced and nutritious one as she understands the importance of a healthy diet for maintaining her physical and mental well-being.

She said, “I try to stay fit and healthy. I eat right and try to exercise. I just want to say that be fit and be healthy; that should be your motto. It is very disciplined (her food habits),” and added, “I don't cook, I don't know cooking. But I love Andhra food.”

Namrata Shirodkar's workout

Namrata also keeps sharing gym videos on Instagram that might inspire your fitness journey. In one such video, she gave a glimpse of her intense workout, which involved everything from dumbbell bench press, an exercise used to build the muscles of the chest, to strength training that helps control weight, stop bone loss, improve balance, and boost energy levels. She was also seen performing the lat pulldown, an exercise targeting the latissimus dorsi muscles in the back.

Watch her sweat it out in the gym:

More about Namrata's career

She began her career as a model and participated in the Miss India pageant in 1993, where in she won the title of Miss India Universe. She then represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 1993; she was a semifinalist. Namrata made her acting debut in the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai opposite Salman Khan and went on to appear in several films, including Kachche Dhaage, Ehsaas: The Feeling, and Pukar. She quit films after her marriage.

