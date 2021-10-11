Navratri 2021: Fasting with Diabetes? Here are tips you should follow

Navratri 2021: While fasting is a great way to detoxify the body, people with diabetes must follow a proper diet plan if they are planning to do it on all nine days of Navratri.

People with uncontrolled diabetes and those who are on insulin especially need to exercise caution to avoid risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level). Intake of 2-3 litres of water per day is advised for diabetes while fasting and foods with low glycemic index (GI) like buckwheat flour, green vegetables, buttermilk, are ideal to have in lunch and dinner.

Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudalayala Multi Speciality Hospital Ahmedabad, in a telephonic conversation with HT Digital gives more tips for diabetics who are fasting this Navratri.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2021: A nutritionist tells us what to eat while fasting

Manage sugar levels: Don't starve and keep long gap between meals. As healthy vrat-friendly snacks one can have buttermilk, curd or a handful of almonds, walnuts and makhana. People who are on insulin must plan their diet in consultation with a dietician to ensure they do not get hypoglycemia. If your sugar level fluctuates too much, your doctor may advise you not to fast.

Stay hydrated: It is very important for people with diabetes to avoid dehydration while fasting. We have to focus more on water intake. They can take 2-3 litre of water, buttermilk with no salt, coconut water, and homemade veg soup.

One can also have smoothies made of low-fat milk. It is better to have fruits like apples in the smoothie instead of banana. You can also add 2 tsp of flaxseeds and chia seeds to your smoothie. Lemon water without sugar can also be one option.

Eat food with low glycemic index (GI) for lunch and dinner: Buckweat, Ragi, Amarnath are ideal for people with diabetes for lunch or dinner as they are high on fibre and have low GI. Instead of puris, you can make a cheela or roti and have it with any green leafy vegetable or salad.

Evening snack: A handful of makhana, walnuts, almonds will not only give satiety but also meet the protein requirements. Avoid dates and raisins as that may raise their sugar level.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter