Nearly 1 lakh people in Japan are over 100 years old: Check 5 Japanese habits Indians can adopt for long, healthy life

Japan has reached a historic demographic milestone as its centenarian population climbed to 99,763 in September 2025, according to the latest government data. This reportedly marked the 55th consecutive year of growth in the number of citizens aged 100 or older, with women accounting for a staggering 88 percent of this elite age group. Also read | Longevity boosters: 8 healthy habits that can add decades to your life, as per researchers Japan’s centenarian population reached a milestone of 99,763 in September 2025, according to government data shared September 12, 2025. (Freepik)

While Japan grapples with the economic pressures of a shrinking workforce, its status as a global leader in life expectancy remains unchallenged. Experts attribute this 'longevity miracle' to a combination of high-quality healthcare and deeply ingrained cultural habits. As India faces a rise in lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes and hypertension, clinical nutritionist Prachi Mandholia suggested that the 'Japanese way' offers a blueprint for not just living longer, but living better.

She said in a May 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, “To truly emulate Japan’s success in longevity, India doesn’t need to copy, but adapt. Our own heritage, if blended with the wisdom of practices like those in Japan, offers a powerful formula for 'healthspan', not just lifespan. The future of health lies in small, consistent habits. Whether it’s slowing down during meals, walking more, reconnecting with nature, or finding joy in everyday rituals, longevity begins with the choices we make today. Because a longer life is only worth it when it’s also a healthier, happier one.”

By incorporating fermented dosa batter into your diet, you can reap the benefits of probiotics and support your overall gut health. (Unsplash)

1. Food as preventive medicine

The Japanese diet is world-renowned for its reliance on seasonal vegetables, soy, fish, and fermented foods like miso and natto — all rich in antioxidants. Prachi said that India has a parallel 'treasure trove' in Ayurvedic wisdom. To mirror Japan’s success, according to her, Indians should look back to their roots:

⦿ Swap processed snacks for roasted chana or sprouts.

⦿ Prioritise traditional staples like millets, lentils, and immune-boosting spices (turmeric, ginger).

⦿ Revive fermentation through traditional dishes like kanji or homemade dosa batter.

2. 'Hara Hachi Bu': The 80 percent rule

Prachi explained that one of the most famous secrets from Okinawa is Hara Hachi Bu — the practice of eating until you are only 80 percent full. This habit prevents overeating and reduces metabolic stress. In a culture where celebratory overeating is common, she suggested Indians can adopt this by:

⦿ Eating more slowly to allow the brain to register fullness.

⦿ Avoiding second helpings by default.

⦿ Listening to internal hunger cues rather than finishing the plate out of habit.

Surya Namaskara helps tone your muscles. (Shutterstock)

3. Movement as a way of life

In Japan, fitness isn't just about the gym; it’s integrated into the day through walking, cycling, and gardening. Even the habit of sitting on the floor helps maintain lower-body strength and flexibility. According to Prachi, Indians can replicate this 'organic movement' by:

⦿ Integrating surya namaskar or yoga into morning routines.

⦿ Choosing walking or cycling for short errands.

⦿ Engaging in household chores that involve bending and stretching, which act as ‘functional fitness’.

4. The 'Ikigai' principle

Prachi shared that a major pillar of Japanese longevity is Ikigai — finding a ‘reason for being’. Having a sense of purpose and staying socially connected are proven to boost mental health and life satisfaction. “Our family structures already provide strong ties,” Prachi said. She encouraged the elderly to stay active in their communities and pursue lifelong learning to keep their minds sharp and their spirits engaged.

5. Cultivating calm through ritual

From tea ceremonies to Shinrin-yoku (forest bathing), the Japanese prioritise rituals that lower cortisol levels. India has an equally rich arsenal of wellness rituals. To combat modern-day stress, Prachi recommended:

⦿ Digital detox: Disconnecting from screens to spend time in nature.

⦿ Mindfulness: Incorporating chanting, meditation, or visits to spiritual spaces.

⦿ Artistic expression: Engaging in hobbies like painting or music to foster inner peace.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.