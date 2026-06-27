Neurologist warns biggest barrier for autistic Indians isn’t autism, it’s social stigma: Myths that do real harm

Scientific understanding of autism spectrum disorder has advanced, but stigma and systemic gaps are what truly hold autistic Indians back, Dr Ritu Jha, director and HOD of neurology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Also read | Can autism or ADHD be diagnosed in adulthood? Psychologist shares what they look like in adults Dr Ritu Jha calls for shift from 'disorder' model to neurodiversity as social prejudice delays care across India. (Freepik)

"While there has been a lot of scientific progress in understanding autism spectrum disorder (ASD), there are still many social barriers that prevent access to resources and inclusion for those diagnosed with ASD," Dr Jha said. "Misunderstandings about autism exist throughout the healthcare and education systems and in our communities, and create a poor perception of autistic people," she added.

Reframing autism as neurodiversity WHO estimates 1 in 127 people globally have ASD. In India, research shows about 1 percent of children are autistic — a population whose needs and strengths remain widely misunderstood. Dr Jha said the core fix is conceptual: "The idea that autism is a disorder requires treatment remains among the most common misconceptions surrounding autism," she explained.

"This specific misconception results in misunderstanding about the very nature of autism. Autism is not simply a form of illness acquired during one's life. It is a neurodevelopmental disability, emerging at an early point in development and ultimately shaping the way in which one's brain will process information and interpret its environment," she added.

She backed the neurodiversity movement, which 'views neurological differences as being part of the spectrum of normal human diversity as opposed to being unacceptable aberrations that should be tried to be eliminated'.

Dr Jha pushed back on 3 persistent myths 1. Emotional indifference: "Individuals diagnosed with autism frequently develop intense emotional connection to other people, and they feel empathy in its purest form," she clarified, adding, "The anxiety, sensory overload, or alternative communication method that an autistic person may exhibit will not always be interpreted or seen as indifference or withdrawal by most people."

2. Parent blame: "The frequent talk of autism causing parents to parent poorly... has been proven wrong over and over again through decades of scientific studies. Stigmatising the parents of a child with autism can delay them from seeking assistance, increase their emotional distress, and lead to increased social isolation," Dr Jha shared.

3. Vaccine links: "Numerous worldwide studies involving millions of children have demonstrated that vaccines are not associated with autism," she stressed, calling the persistence of this misinformation 'very troubling' and contrary to public health efforts.