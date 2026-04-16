Neurosurgeon says our brain rewires itself every day, but we train it to remain in constant stress: Here's how

In today’s fast-paced life, stress, anxiety, and overthinking are always there like uninvited guests. Most people opt for therapies to treat them. But did you know that the brain can handle these issues on its own? Our brain can rewire itself every day. Dr Prashant Katakol, with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, shared an insight on brain rewiring in an Instagram post dated April 15, 2026, that everyone should know.

Our brain rewires itself everyday. Here's how.(Unsplash)

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Brain rewiring system

Dr Prashant said, “Your brain is rewiring itself right now. Every thought you repeat, every habit you practice, every pattern you feed, your brain is registering all of it and strengthening those exact neural pathways.” This is called neuroplasticity, and it works in both directions.

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{{^usCountry}} Our brain works as a network, not isolated parts. Thinking, feeling, and moving all emerge from connected networks firing together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Our brain works as a network, not isolated parts. Thinking, feeling, and moving all emerge from connected networks firing together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further highlighted that most people unknowingly train their brains to stay in a state of chronic stress. Overthinking has now become a social media trend, and people are hyping it. It is linked to a personality type. However, the science behind this state of mind is completely different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further highlighted that most people unknowingly train their brains to stay in a state of chronic stress. Overthinking has now become a social media trend, and people are hyping it. It is linked to a personality type. However, the science behind this state of mind is completely different. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Kakatol highlighted that overthinking is not a personality flaw. It is an overactive default mode network that activates when you dwell on yourself, the past, or the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kakatol highlighted that overthinking is not a personality flaw. It is an overactive default mode network that activates when you dwell on yourself, the past, or the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Constant scrolling, multitasking, excessive workload, and mental noise keep the default mode network overactive. This default mode is the brain’s self-referential network. When poorly regulated, it drives overthinking, rumination, and anxiety. Yoga Sutras {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Constant scrolling, multitasking, excessive workload, and mental noise keep the default mode network overactive. This default mode is the brain’s self-referential network. When poorly regulated, it drives overthinking, rumination, and anxiety. Yoga Sutras {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Kakatol highlighted that Patanjali described this mechanism 2,000 years ago in the Yoga Sutras: “Yogas chitta vritti nirodhah” (Yoga is the stilling of the fluctuations of the mind). He further mentioned that neuroscience now confirms this is not a metaphor. It is biology.

Meditation, breathwork, and yogic practice have been shown to reduce default mode network hyperactivity, lower cortisol levels, and physically reshape the structure of the prefrontal cortex over time.

Dr Prashant said, “You are always training your brain. The question is not whether it is being trained. The question is what you are training it for. Stress or stillness. The choice is yours. And it begins with the very next thing you give your attention to.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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