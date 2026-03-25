Therapist reveals why mindless scrolling feels calm but zaps your energy
Mindless scrolling feels quite relaxing. But have you ever wondered why it leaves us more tired than the moment we started?
The definition of relaxation has evolved over the years. From reading newspapers to books, from walking to chatting with friends, it has now turned into mindless scrolling through social media. Undoubtedly, scrolling may feel relaxing, but it often leaves us drained and fatigued, undermining the true purpose of relaxation. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hema Mishra, therapist and relationship coach on Coto, an emotional wellness platform, revealed why scrolling can feel soothing in the moment but ultimately overwhelms our minds and disrupts our mental energy.
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Why mindless scrolling feels calm
Hema Mishra said, “Scrolling through social media can feel relaxing, but it often leaves you more tired than when you started. At first, it seems like a break, a way to unwind, but your brain is actually being constantly stimulated.”
Psychologically, this happens because of variable rewards. Every like, comment, or new post triggers a small burst of dopamine, giving you a quick hit of pleasure. The unpredictability keeps you hooked, similar to how slot machines work, making it hard to stop. However, at the same time, endless scrolling creates cognitive overload. Your brain processes a flood of images, videos, and information, which can be mentally exhausting. Even though it feels like downtime, your attention never fully rests.
How does mindless scrolling zap your energy?
Despite feeling relaxed, scrolling through social media can take a serious toll on your emotional and mental energy for several reasons.
Mindless scrolling bombards your brain with endless information that you might not need while you are in a relaxing mode. You might be exposed to negative, rapid, and unrelated information that can cause massive cognitive fatigue.
Scrolling only creates an illusion of relaxation; it’s never truly relaxing. While you feel that you are relaxing, your brain is always in a high alert mode. Negative news triggers hormones and pushes your body into a low-grade fight state, releasing cortisol.
Physical exhaustion is another reason why you feel drained after scrolling through social media. Spending long hours in a sedentary position puts your body under stress while straining your eyes, especially at night.
Hema highlighted that social comparison also plays a role in adding to the feeling of exhaustion. Seeing curated posts of other people’s lives can make you feel inadequate, increase FOMO (fear of missing out), and silently drain your emotional energy.
Hema explains that social media can be enjoyable, but without awareness, it quietly depletes your energy. Mindful use helps you stay connected without feeling drained.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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