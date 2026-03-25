Therapist reveals why mindless scrolling feels calm but zaps your energy

Psychologically, this happens because of variable rewards. Every like, comment, or new post triggers a small burst of dopamine , giving you a quick hit of pleasure. The unpredictability keeps you hooked, similar to how slot machines work, making it hard to stop. However, at the same time, endless scrolling creates cognitive overload. Your brain processes a flood of images, videos, and information, which can be mentally exhausting. Even though it feels like downtime, your attention never fully rests.

Hema Mishra said, “Scrolling through social media can feel relaxing, but it often leaves you more tired than when you started. At first, it seems like a break, a way to unwind, but your brain is actually being constantly stimulated.”

The definition of relaxation has evolved over the years. From reading newspapers to books, from walking to chatting with friends, it has now turned into mindless scrolling through social media. Undoubtedly, scrolling may feel relaxing, but it often leaves us drained and fatigued, undermining the true purpose of relaxation. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hema Mishra, therapist and relationship coach on Coto, an emotional wellness platform, revealed why scrolling can feel soothing in the moment but ultimately overwhelms our minds and disrupts our mental energy.

Mindless scrolling bombards your brain with endless information that you might not need while you are in a relaxing mode. You might be exposed to negative, rapid, and unrelated information that can cause massive cognitive fatigue.

Despite feeling relaxed, scrolling through social media can take a serious toll on your emotional and mental energy for several reasons.

Scrolling only creates an illusion of relaxation; it’s never truly relaxing. While you feel that you are relaxing, your brain is always in a high alert mode. Negative news triggers hormones and pushes your body into a low-grade fight state, releasing cortisol.

Physical exhaustion is another reason why you feel drained after scrolling through social media. Spending long hours in a sedentary position puts your body under stress while straining your eyes, especially at night.

Hema highlighted that social comparison also plays a role in adding to the feeling of exhaustion. Seeing curated posts of other people’s lives can make you feel inadequate, increase FOMO (fear of missing out), and silently drain your emotional energy.

Hema explains that social media can be enjoyable, but without awareness, it quietly depletes your energy. Mindful use helps you stay connected without feeling drained.