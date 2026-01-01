Neurosurgeon warns about 5 drugs secretly hurting your brain: 'Discuss neurological side effects with your physician'

In a direct appeal to the public, Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute in Michigan, US is sounding the alarm on a group of widely used medications. In an Instagram post on December 30, 2025, Dr Jagannathan warned that while these drugs are often routine prescriptions, their long-term impact on neurological health can be profound and, in some cases, 'quietly' devastating. Also read | Substance abuse leads to detrimental effects on brain Dr Jagannathan cautioned that several commonly prescribed medicines can have 'quietly devastating' long‑term effects on neurological health. (Freepik)

He urged patients to become proactive advocates for their own cognitive longevity, and shared, “As a neurosurgeon, I see how some commonly used medications can quietly affect brain function and long-term neurological health.”

Dr Jagannathan highlighted five specific classes of drugs that patients and physicians should monitor closely for neurological side effects:

Benzodiazepines (Alprazolam, Lorazepam, Diazepam)

He said, “Commonly prescribed for anxiety and sleep, long-term use has been linked to memory impairment, slowed processing speed, increased fall risk, and dependency. Chronic exposure is associated with cognitive decline, especially in older adults.”

Anticholinergic drugs (Diphenhydramine/Benadryl, Oxybutynin, some antidepressants)

These medications block acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for learning and memory, Dr Jagannathan shared. “Higher cumulative use has been associated with confusion, delirium, and an increased risk of dementia in large observational studies,” he said.

Opioids (Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Morphine)

Dr Jagannathan shared, “Beyond addiction risk, long-term opioid use can alter brain structure and disrupt pain-processing pathways. Neuroimaging studies show reduced grey matter volume and impaired executive function with prolonged exposure.”

Certain chemotherapy drugs (Methotrexate, Cisplatin)

“While life-saving, some cancer treatments can affect cognitive function, often referred to as 'chemo brain'. Research demonstrates changes in white matter integrity and processing speed that may persist after treatment,” Dr Jagannathan said.

Stimulants (Amphetamines, misused ADHD medications)

He added, “When used at high doses or without medical supervision, stimulants can increase anxiety, disrupt sleep, stress cerebral blood vessels, and alter dopamine signaling — all of which impact long-term brain health.”

He concluded: “Always read medication labels and discuss neurological side effects with your physician. Your brain health depends on it.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.