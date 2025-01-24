New phone side-effect revealed: Study shows it can make young teenagers hallucinate

Ever had your parents blame your phone for any of your shortcomings? It seems everything always traces back to the phone. Baffled, why your phone is always unfairly villainized? Seems like there’s actual scientific reasoning that might reveal the dark side of the phone. It’s time you abandon the misunderstood hero trope for your phone. Your phone is more sinister than you think. Did you know your phone can make you hallucinate? Yes, a study found a much darker consequence, other than the usual anxiety and depression. Young teenagers at the age of 13 get phones when they are a kid, at the age of 10. (PC: Pexels)

The study by Sapien Labs, researchers from the USA and India collaboratively conducted an elaborate survey on adolescents to understand their mental health and the influence of phones on their overall wellbeing.

This report examines the mental health of 10,475 teens in the US and India in 2024. It shows that younger Gen Z teens are experiencing worsening mental health. Feelings of aggression, anger, and hallucinations are rising, especially in younger teens, and are linked to getting smartphones at earlier ages. While 17-year-olds got their first phones at 11 or 12, 13-year-olds got theirs by age 10. Younger adolescents have worse mental health conditions.

Poor mental health in 13-year-olds

The report reveals that younger adolescents have much poorer mental health compared to older ones. It is concerning that younger adolescents (13-year-olds) have worse mental health than older adolescents (17-year-olds).

Around 56% of 13–17-year-olds are struggling or distressed, affecting their ability to cope with life and be productive. In contrast, less than 20% of adults aged 55 and above face similar issues. The decline in mental health is especially noticeable in females, with the situation worsening from age 17 to 13 in both India and the US. While 48% of males aged 13–17 are struggling or distressed, the number is even higher for females, at 65%. Female adolescents have worse mental health.

Mental health is a big crisis for this age group, particularly for the younger ones. This study found that both in US and India adolescents struggle with feelings of sadness, fear and guilt. And 50% of these adolescents reported these turbulent feelings actually causing problems and interfering with their daily activities.

While sadness, guilt, fear, and detachment from reality are common effects, there are also lesser-known but dangerous consequences such as feelings of aggression toward others, hallucinations, anger, and irritability. These issues are more pronounced in 13-year-olds compared to 17-year-olds. 13-year-olds are 20% more likely to hallucinate and 40% more likely to be aggressive, hostile and irritated.

Main problem

So, what is causing these troubling behaviours and emotions? The report points to getting a phone at an early age as a major factor. In today’s digital-first world, children are getting smartphones earlier than ever. This is especially true for younger adolescents, like 13-year-olds, who are getting their phones much earlier than 17-year-olds, thanks to increasing availability and convenience.

The findings are concerning as the age at which children receive their first smartphone continues to drop. In the US, 13-year-olds reported getting their first phone around age 10, with 24% receiving it even earlier. In comparison, 17-year-olds got their phones around age 12, with only 10% before age 10. In India, 13-year-olds typically got their phones at age 11, while 17-year-olds received theirs at around age 14.

