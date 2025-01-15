Is social media addiction real? Study explores its effect on adolescents

The age of 11 and 1 is a phase of transition when children are just about to step into teenage. This is when they develop their first crush, deepen their friendships and and start exploring their independence. However, this is also a phase where they might get into the negative aspects of social media. According to a recent study led by Dr. Jason Nagata, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, social media addiction among children of this age is troublesome. Also read | Social media addiction: How can we avoid it? Social media addiction among adolescents is troublesome. (Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on a diversity of adolescents within the age range of 11 to 15, and was observed that 67% of them are already managing a profile on TikTok. YouTube and Instagram come as close second and third with 65% and 66% participants managing profiles there.

Dr. Jason Nagata, a pediatrician at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals and the lead author of the study, in a statement said, “Policymakers need to look at TikTok as a systemic social media issue and create effective measures that protect children online. TikTok is the most popular social media platform for children, yet kids reported having more than three different social media accounts, including Instagram and Snapchat.”

The researchers also observed stark gender differences in social media usage among the participants. Female adolescents seemed to be more interested in TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Pinterest, while their male counterparts showed stronger affinity for YouTube and Reddit. This digital divide can further influence how adolescent development exists and how socialisation is shaped in between genders. Also read | Teens addicted to social media, replacing real-life relationships with virtual ones, finds study

Are adolescents addicted to social media?(Unsplash)

Concerning findings:

The study results also showed concerning findings when 6.3% of the young social media users admitted to maintaining secret accounts hidden from their parents. Problematic use of social media and potential addiction behavioural patterns were also observed. 25% of children with social media accounts reported that they are frequently thinking of their social media interactions, while another 25% said they use the apps to forget about their problems. 17% of the users reported that they are unable to reduce their social media usage, and 11% of the participants said that excessive social media exposure affected their schoolwork. Also read | Technology, social media and stress: Doctor explains how they influence adolescent minds

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.