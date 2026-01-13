"It hit me like a gut punch": Nick Jonas on experiencing a social anxiety attack at the Golden Globes

Nick Jonas recently made headlines for speaking openly about a moment of social anxiety at the Golden Globes 2026. The pop star and actor briefly stepped away from the ceremony after feeling overwhelmed, later acknowledging that anxiety had "hit him like a gut punch." His honest admission struck a chord with many, highlighting how social anxiety can surface even in high-achieving, confident-looking individuals. Mental health experts note that such experiences are common but often misunderstood or brushed off as simple nervousness or stress. Nick Jonas opened up about experiencing social anxiety during the Golden Globes ceremony.(Instagram)

Nick Jonas’ experience brings attention to social anxiety

Nick Jonas briefly stepped away from the Golden Globes 2026 ceremony after experiencing what he later acknowledged as a bout of social anxiety. In a video shared by Parade, the singer was seen taking a moment outside, sipping water and grounding himself. When a fan account suggested on X that "social anxiety got the best of him," Jonas replied honestly, saying it "Yeah...it hit me like a gut punch," referencing lyrics from his recent song.

Living with type 1 diabetes, Jonas has previously spoken about the emotional challenges of managing a chronic condition. His candid response served as a reminder that mental health challenges can surface even during major, glamorous events.

What is social anxiety disorder?

"Social anxiety disorder is an intense fear of being judged, rejected, or embarrassed in social or performance situations,” Dr Sanil Sinhasan, Consultant Psychiatrist at Mind Care Clinic and SRV Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. People with social anxiety often worry excessively about how they look, speak, or are perceived by others.

If left unaddressed, social anxiety can become debilitating. Stress-related changes in the body may cause fast, shallow breathing, dizziness, muscle tension, or a feeling of suffocation, symptoms that can intensify anxiety further.

Common symptoms of social anxiety

Social anxiety can affect the body, mind, and behaviour.

⦁ Physical symptoms include sweating, chest discomfort, cold chills, blushing, blurred vision, dry mouth, headaches, palpitations, nausea, trembling voice, and shortness of breath.

⦁ Behavioural symptoms often involve avoiding social situations, isolating from friends or family, or leaving events abruptly.

⦁ Mental symptoms may include constant negative thoughts, self-doubt, fear of embarrassment, and difficulty believing that social interactions will go well.

How to cope with social anxiety effectively?

According to Dr Sinhasan, social anxiety is manageable with awareness, healthy coping strategies, and professional support when needed.

1. Identify your triggers

Notice which situations, people, or environments heighten your anxiety. Awareness helps you prepare mentally.

2. Control your breathing

Slow, deep breathing calms the nervous system. Studies, including research from Stanford University, show breathing exercises can ease anxiety symptoms.

3. Talk to someone you trust

Sharing your feelings with a calm, supportive person can instantly reduce stress and make you feel less alone.

4. Distract yourself

Listening to music, reading, or engaging in a familiar activity can interrupt anxious thought loops.

5. Practice mindfulness

Staying present helps quiet overthinking and gives you better emotional control.

6. Start small with exposure

Gradually facing social situations, from less stressful to more challenging, can reduce fear over time.

7. Move your body regularly

Physical activity like walking or jogging lowers stress hormones and improves mood.

8. Prepare instead of avoiding

Planning ahead for social situations builds confidence and reduces uncertainty.

9. Challenge negative thoughts

Not every anxious thought is a fact. Question fears before they spiral.

10. Use your senses to ground yourself

Focus on sights, sounds, smells, or touch to bring yourself back to the present moment.

11. Seek professional help when needed

A mental health professional can help you overcome your fears and social anxiety.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)